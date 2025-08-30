Real Betis vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st August 2025

The 2025-26 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Real Betis lock horns with Ernesto Valverde's Athletic Bilbao side in an important encounter at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Sunday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.
Real Betis vs Athletic Bilbao Preview
Athletic Bilbao are currently in fourth place in the La Liga standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. The Basque giants edged Rayo Vallecano to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.
Real Betis, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Andalusian outfit played out a 1-1 draw against Celta Vigo last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.
Real Betis vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Athletic Bilbao have a good recent record against Real Betis and have won 19 out of the last 49 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Betis' 14 victories.
- After a run of seven defeats in 10 matches against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga, Real Betis have lost only one of their last seven such games in the competition.
- Athletic Bilbao are winless in their last seven matches away from home against Real Betis in La Liga, with their previous such victory coming by a 2-0 margin in December 2017.
- Athletic Bilbao have remained unbeaten in 10 of their last 11 matches away from home against teams from Andalusia in La Liga, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 3-1 margin against Real Betis last year.
Real Betis vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction
Athletic Bilbao have an impressive squad at their disposal but have a poor recent record in this fixture. Oihan Sancet scored the winning goal for his side last week and will look to replicate his heroics this weekend.
Real Betis can pack a punch on their day but have blown hot and cold in recent months. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.
Prediction: Real Betis 2-2 Athletic Bilbao
Real Betis vs Athletic Bilbao Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Athletic Bilbao to score first - Yes