Real Betis vs Athletic Bilbao prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back in action this week as Athletic Bilbao take on Real Betis in an important clash at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Wednesday. Both teams have been impressive at times this season and will want to win this game.

Athletic Bilbao are in 11th place in the La Liga standings at the moment and have not been at their best in recent weeks. The Basque giants suffered a 4-0 defeat against Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final over the weekend and cannot afford another mishap in this fixture.

Real Betis, on the other hand, are currently in sixth place in the league table and have exceeded expectations this season. The Andalusians were held to a 2-2 draw by Valencia in their previous game and will want to return to winning ways this week.

Real Betis vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head

Athletic Bilbao have an excellent record against Real Betis and have won 15 games out of a total of 26 matches played between the two teams. Real Betis have managed only seven victories against Athletic Bilbao and will need to step up to the plate this week.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in February earlier this year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams created their fair share of chances on the day and will want to win this game.

Real Betis form guide in La Liga: D-D-D-W-L

Athletic Bilbao form guide in La Liga: D-D-D-D-L

Real Betis vs Athletic Bilbao Team News

Real Betis have a strong squad

Real Betis

Victor Camarasa and Dani Martin are injured at the moment and have been ruled out this weekend. Borja Iglesias has made progress with his recovery, however, and is likely to start this game.

Injured: Victor Camarasa, Dani Martin

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Athletic Bilbao need to win this game

Athletic Bilbao

Peru Nolaskoain is injured at the moment and will be unable to play a part against Real Betis this weekend. Ander Capa picked up his fifth yellow card of the season last week and will be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Peru Nolaskoain

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Ander Capa

Real Betis vs Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI

Real Betis Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Claudio Bravo; Alex Moreno, Victor Ruiz, Aissa Mandi, Emerson; Andres Guardado, Guido Rodriguez; Sergio Canales, Nabil Fekir, Aitor Ruibal; Borja Iglesias

Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Unai Simon; Mikel Balenziaga, Inigo Martinez, Unai Nunez, Yuri Berchiche; Dani Garca, Unai Vencedor; Iker Muniain, Alex Berenguer, Inaki Williams; Raul Garcia

Real Betis vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Real Betis have been impressive this season but their recent slump will be a cause of concern for Manuel Pellegrini. The likes of Nabil Fekir and Sergio Canales have been excellent this season and will have to step up in this match.

Athletic Bilbao have not been at their best over the past month and have plenty of work to do ahead of this game. Real Betis are the better team at the moment and hold a slight edge going into this game.

Prediction: Real Betis 2-1 Athletic Bilbao

