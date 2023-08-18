Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th August 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Real Betis lock horns with Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side in an intriguing clash at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Sunday.

Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid Preview

Real Betis are currently in sixth place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly impressive since the turn of the year. The Andalusian outfit edged Villarreal to a crucial 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been a resurgent force in recent months. Los Colchoneros eased past Granada by a 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid have an impressive recent record against Real Betis and have won 26 out of the last 43 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Betis' seven victories.

Since Diego Simeone's arrival in La Liga, Real Betis have won only one of their 21 matches against Atletico Madrid in the competition, with their only victory during this period coming by a 1-0 margin in 2019.

Atletico Madrid have won 11 of their 18 matches away from home against Real Betis in La Liga in the 21st century - their joint-highest away win percentage against a single opponent in the top flight during this period.

Atletico Madrid are winless in their last two matches away from home against Andalusian teams in La Liga - their longest such run in the competition since November 2019.

Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Atletico Madrid have grown in stature under Diego Simeone and have come into their own in recent months. The likes of Antoine Griezmann and Memphis Depay have made a massive difference to the team's fortunes and will look to exert their influence this weekend.

Real Betis can pack a punch on their day and are perfectly capable of punching above their weight. Atletico Madrid are in better form at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Betis 1-2 Atletico Madrid

Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atletico Madrid

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Betis to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Antoine Griezmann to score - Yes