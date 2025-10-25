Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th October 2025

The 2025-26 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Real Betis lock horns with Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side in a crucial encounter at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Sunday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Ad

Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid Preview

Real Betis are currently in sixth place in the La Liga standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Andalusian outfit played out a 0-0 stalemate against Genk in the Europa League this week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive over the past year. Los Colchoneros slumped to a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Ad

Trending

Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid have an excellent recent record against Real Betis and have won 28 out of the last 47 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Betis' eight victories.

After an unbeaten run of seven matches on the trot in all competitions, Atletico Madrid suffered their first defeat in nearly six weeks after they slumped to a 4-0 defeat against Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League this week.

Real Betis are unbeaten in their last eight matches in all competitions, with their previous defeat coming by a 2-1 margin at the hands of Athletic Bilbao in a La Liga match in August this year.

Atletico Madrid have conceded at least one goal in eight of their last nine matches in all competitions.

Ad

Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Atletico Madrid have a formidable squad at their disposal and will need to be at their best in this fixture. Los Colchoneros were thoroughly outplayed by Arsenal this week and have a point to prove going into this game.

Real Betis can pack a punch on their day and will look to pull off an upset this weekend. Atletico Madrid are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Ad

Prediction: Real Betis 1-2 Atletico Madrid

Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atletico Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Betis to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More