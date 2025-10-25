Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th October 2025

The 2025-26 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Real Betis lock horns with Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side in a crucial encounter at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Sunday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.
Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid Preview
Real Betis are currently in sixth place in the La Liga standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Andalusian outfit played out a 0-0 stalemate against Genk in the Europa League this week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.
Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive over the past year. Los Colchoneros slumped to a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.
Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Atletico Madrid have an excellent recent record against Real Betis and have won 28 out of the last 47 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Betis' eight victories.
- After an unbeaten run of seven matches on the trot in all competitions, Atletico Madrid suffered their first defeat in nearly six weeks after they slumped to a 4-0 defeat against Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League this week.
- Real Betis are unbeaten in their last eight matches in all competitions, with their previous defeat coming by a 2-1 margin at the hands of Athletic Bilbao in a La Liga match in August this year.
- Atletico Madrid have conceded at least one goal in eight of their last nine matches in all competitions.
Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid Prediction
Atletico Madrid have a formidable squad at their disposal and will need to be at their best in this fixture. Los Colchoneros were thoroughly outplayed by Arsenal this week and have a point to prove going into this game.
Real Betis can pack a punch on their day and will look to pull off an upset this weekend. Atletico Madrid are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Real Betis 1-2 Atletico Madrid
Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Atletico Madrid to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Real Betis to score first - Yes