Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips - 6th March 2022

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid lock horns with a formidable Real Betis side at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Sunday.

Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid Preview

Atletico Madrid are currently in fifth place in the La Liga standings and have been surprisingly inconsistent so far this season. Los Colchoneros eased past Celta Vigo by a comfortable 2-0 margin in their previous league game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline against a stronger opponent this weekend.

Real Betis, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have excelled under Manuel Pellegrini this season. The Andalusian outfit suffered a 2-1 defeat against local rivals Sevilla last week and will need to work hard to make amends for this match.

Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid have an impressive record against Real Betis and have won 23 out of 40 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Betis' seven victories.

Real Betis have an impressive recent record against Atletico Madrid and have lost only two of their last five home games against Diego Simeone's side in La Liga.

Atletico Madrid have excelled under Diego Simeone and have lost only one of the 18 matches against Real Betis with the Argentine manager at the helm.

Real Betis are in the middle of a slight slump at the moment and have lost three of their last seven La Liga matches at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

Atletico Madrid have won consecutive La Liga games over the past month and have scored an impressive five goals in these two matches.

Real Betis have become susprisingly effective in the final third this season and have scored a league-high 15 goals from set-pieces.

Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Atletico Madrid have been far too inconsistent to mount a title challenge this season and are now battling both Real Betis and Barcelona for a place in the top four. The away side is yet to hit its stride in La Liga but has improved in recent weeks.

Real Betis have been exceptional so far but will need to be wary of Diego Simeone's famously effective tactics. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw on Sunday.

Prediction: Real Betis 1-1 Atletico Madrid

Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Luis Suarez to score anytime: YES

Tip 4 - Real Betis to score first: YES

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi