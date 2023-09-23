Real Betis vs Cadiz Prediction and Betting Tips | September 24, 2023

Fresh off an opening-day defeat in the UEFA Europa League, Real Betis host Cadiz in round six of La Liga on Sunday (September 24).

Betis were denied a dream start to their Europa League campaign, as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Rangers in their Group C opener on Thursday. That was in keeping with their struggles in La Liga, where they have lost two of their last three games. A 1-0 win over Rayo Vallecano on September 2 was sandwiched between the two defeats.

With seven points from five games, Betis are 11th in La Liga, level on points with Cadiz.

Meanwhile, Cadiz were denied successive league wins for the first time since May 2021, as they suffered a 3-0 loss against Athletic Bilbao on Saturday. Before that, Sergio’s men picked up a 3-1 win over Villarreal at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla on September 1 to end their two-match winless run.

Following their Bilbao loss, Cadiz have lost their first two away games, conceding five goals and failing to make the net ripple in both games.

Real Betis vs Cadiz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With seven wins from the last 14 meetings, Betis boast a superior record in the fixture.

Cadiz have picked up two wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared five times.

Betis are unbeaten in six of their last seven La Liga home games, claiming three wins, since early April.

Cadiz are without a win in their seven away games in the league, picking up two points since a 2-0 win at Real Betis in April.

Real Betis vs Cadiz Prediction

Betis have struggled to grind out results recently and head into the weekend on a run of just win in five games across competitions. However, Cadiz’s form on the road is nothing to write home about, so Betis should come away with a narrow win.

Prediction: Betis 1-0 Cadiz

Real Betis vs Cadiz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Betis

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in six of their last seven meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in nine of their last 10 clashes.)