Real Betis vs Celta Vigo Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th April 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Celta Vigo lock horns with Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis side in an intriguing fixture at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Friday.

Real Betis vs Celta Vigo Preview

Celta Vigo are currently in 17th place in the La Liga standings and have struggled so far this season. The Galician side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Rayo Vallecano last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Real Betis, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The hosts slumped to a damaging 3-2 defeat at the hands of Girona in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Real Betis vs Celta Vigo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Betis and Celta Vigo are on an even footing as far as the recent head-to-head record is concerned and have won 13 games apiece out of the last 39 matches played between the two teams.

Real Betis are winless in their last five matches against Celta Vigo in La Liga and have never endured a run of six such games against the Galicians in their history.

Celta Vigo have won each of their last three matches against Real Betis in La Liga - their joint-best run against the Andalusians in the history of the competition.

Celta Vigo have won their last two matches away from home against Real Betis in La Liga - their best run at the Estadio Benito Villamarin in the history of the competition.

Real Betis vs Celta Vigo Prediction

Real Betis have blown hot and cold so far this season and have a point to prove going into this game. Willian Jose has been impressive for the Andalusians so far and will need to make his mark this week.

Celta Vigo have tormented the hosts in the recent past and will look to inflict further damage on Friday. Real Betis are the better team on paper, however, and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Real Betis 2-1 Celta Vigo

Real Betis vs Celta Vigo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Betis to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Celta Vigo to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Willian Jose to score - Yes