Real Betis vs Celta Vigo Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th February 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Celta Vigo lock horns with Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis side in an important clash at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Saturday.

Real Betis vs Celta Vigo Preview

Celta Vigo are currently in 16th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Galician outfit edged Athletic Bilbao to an important 1-0 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Real Betis, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The Andalusian giants slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Barcelona in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Real Betis vs Celta Vigo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Betis have a slight edge over Celta Vigo and have won 13 out of the last 37 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Celta Vigo's 11 victories.

Real Betis are winless in their last three matches against Celta Vigo in La Liga and have failed to find the back of the net in all these matches.

After an unbeaten run of six La Liga matches at home against Celta Vigo, Real Betis suffered a 2-0 defeat in their most recent such encounter in January last year.

Celta Vigo have won only one of their last 18 matches away from home against Andalusian outfits in La Liga but did defeat Real Betis in one such game during this period.

Real Betis are winless in their last four matches at home in La Liga - their worst such run in the competition under Manuel Pellegrini.

Real Betis vs Celta Vigo Prediction

Real Betis have shown flashes of their potential under Manuel Pellegrini but have flattered to deceive since the turn of the year. The likes of Nabil Fekir and Sergio Canales play crucial roles for the Andalusians and will need to step up in this fixture.

Celta Vigo can pack a punch on their day and are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset. Real Betis are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Betis 2-1 Celta Vigo

Real Betis vs Celta Vigo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Betis

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Betis to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Iago Aspas to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes