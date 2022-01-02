Real Betis vs Celta Vigo prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Real Betis are back in action with another important La Liga fixture this weekend as they lock horns with Celta Vigo on Sunday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.
Celta Vigo are in 14th place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly inconsistent this season. The Galicians eased past Espanyol with a 3-1 victory last month and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
Real Betis, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have excelled so far. The Andalusian giants suffered a 3-2 defeat against Athletic Bilbao in their previous game and will want to bounce back this weekend.
Real Betis vs Celta Vigo Head-to-Head
Real Betis have a good record against Celta Vigo and have won nine out of 25 matches played between the two sides. Celta Vigo have managed six victories against Real Betis and will want to cut the deficit on Sunday.
The previous meeting between the two teams took place in May this year and ended in a 3-2 victory for Real Betis. Celta Vigo were fairly impressive on the day but will need to be more robust this weekend.
Real Betis form guide in La Liga: L-W-W-W-W
Celta Vigo form guide in La Liga: W-D-L-W-D
Real Betis vs Celta Vigo Team News
Real Betis
Martin Montoya is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of this fixture. Real Betis have a long injury list at the moment and will need to dig deep to win this game.
Injured: Martin Montoya
Doubtful: German Pezzella, Claudio Bravo, Nabil Fekir Youssouf Sabaly, Aitor Ruibal, Alex Moreno, Paul Akouokou, Victor Camarasa
Suspended: None
Celta Vigo
Iago Aspas has served his suspension and should be available for selection this weekend. Augusto Solari, Jeison Murillo, Nolito, and Brais Mendez are carrying knocks and might not feature in the squad.
Injured: Thiago Galhardo
Doubtful: Augusto Solari, Jeison Murillo, Nolito< Brias Mendez, Fran Beltran, Kevin Vazquez
Suspended: None
Real Betis vs Celta Vigo Predicted XI
Real Betis Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rui Silva; Juan Miranda, Marc Bartra, Victor Ruiz, Hector Bellerin; William Carvalho, Andres Guardado; Rodri, Sergio Canales, Juanmi; Willian Jose
Celta Vigo Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Matias Dituro; Hugo Mallo, Nestor Araujo, Joseph Aidoo, Javi Galan; Renato Tapia; Miguel Baeza, Denis Suarez, Franco Cervi; Iago Aspas, Santi Mina
Real Betis vs Celta Vigo Prediction
Celta Vigo have blown hot and cold for most of the past year and will need to be more consistent to manage a top-half finish. The likes of Iago Aspas and Santi Mina can be lethal on their day and will want to make their mark on Sunday.
Real Betis have been excellent so far and will want to secure their European football this year. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could share the spoils this weekend.
Prediction: Real Betis 2-2 Celta Vigo