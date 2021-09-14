Real Betis vs Celtic prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

The UEFA Europa League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Celtic lock horns with Real Betis at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Thursday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Real Betis exceeded expectations in La Liga last season and have punched above their weight over the past year. The Andalusians have had their problems this season and will need to solve a few issues ahead of this match.

Celtic have made progress under Ange Postecoglou this season but will need to address a few chinks in their armour in the coming months. The Scottish giants eased past Ross County in their previous game and will want a similar result in this fixture.

Real Betis vs Celtic Head-to-Head

Real Betis have never played an official fixture against Celtic and will want to create history this week. Both teams are perfectly capable of making their mark in the Europa League and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Celtic will have to adapt to Manuel Pellegrini's approach to the game and might not see much of the ball in this match. Real Betis are prone to counter-attacks, however, and will need to present a robust front this week.

Real Betis form guide: W-L-D-D-W

Celtic form guide: W-L-L-W-W

Real Betis vs Celtic Team News

Real Betis have an impressive squad

Real Betis

Marc Bartra is currently injured and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Youssouf Sabaly and Diego Lainez are also carrying knocks and might not be available for selection.

Injured: Marc Bartra

Doubtful: Diego Lainez, Youssouf Sabaly

Suspended: None

Celtic have a few injury concerns

Celtic

James Forrest and Greg Taylor are injured at the moment and are unlikely to be risked in this fixture. Christopher Jullien and Kyogo Furuhashi are also carrying knocks and might not be able to play a part against Real Betis this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: James Forrest, Greg Taylor, Christopher Jullien, Kyogo Furuhashi

Suspended: None

Real Betis vs Celtic Predicted XI

Real Betis Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rui Silva; Juan Miranda, Victor Ruiz, German Pezzella, Martin Montoya; Andres Guardado, Sergio Canales; Rodrigo Sanchez, Juanmi, Nabil Fekir; Willian Jose

Celtic Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joe Hart; Josip Juranovic, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Carl Starfelt, Anthony Ralston; James McCarthy, Callum McGregor, David Turnbull; Jota, Liel Abada, Albian Ajeti

Real Betis vs Celtic Prediction

Celtic have made progress in recent months and have improved under Ange Postecoglou. The Scottish side can pack a punch on its day and will need to be at its best this week.

Real Betis have not been at their best this season and will need to play out of their skins against Celtic. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and are set to share the spoils on Thursday.

Prediction: Real Betis 2-2 Celtic

