Real Betis vs Fiorentina Prediction and Betting Tips | May 1, 2025 

Real Betis host Fiorentina at the Benito Villamarin on Thursday in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final.

Coming off seven wins from their last 10 games across competitions, Los Verdiblancos will feel confident of their chances as they aim to reach their first European final.

The La Liga side had an average group phase campaign, winning three of six games and finishing 15th, but have charted a sensational path to the last four. After ousting Belgian giants Gent in the play-offs, Betis beat Guimaraes in the last-16 and Jagiellonia Bialystok in the quarter-finals. They are now just two games away from creating history.

However, it's Fiorentina, runners-up of the last two editions of the Conference League, standing in their way. The Serie A side lost 2-1 to West Ham in 2023 before losing 1-0 to Olympiacos last year.

La Viola will be eager to right the wrongs of the past and canter into a third successive final to end their long wait for a European title. The UEFA Cup Winners' Cup from 1961 remains their only triumph in Europe.

Real Betis vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tthis will be the first game between Betis and Fiorentina

Los Verdiblancos have played an Italian side in Europe eight times, winning four: twice against AC Milan, and once against AS Roma and Bologna.

Betis are unbeaten in four clashes with Italian sides.

Fiorentina are into their third consecutive Conference League semi-final; Betis are in their first European semi-final.

La Viola are unbeaten in nine games across competitions, winning six.

Betis have won seven of their last 10 matches across competitions

Fiorentina have faced a Spanish opposition 16 times, winning thrice.

Real Betis vs Fiorentina Prediction

Los Verdiblancos are in uncharted territory, so Fiorentina will feel confident of their chances, given their long unbeaten run. But Betis' record against Italian sides is impressive. They also boast a frightening attacking frontline and can be a menace at home.

Prediction: Betis 2-0 Fiorentina

Real Betis vs Fiorentina Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Betis

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

