Real Betis vs Gent Prediction and Betting Tips | February 20th 2025

Real Betis will welcome Gent to Estadio Benito Villamarín in the second leg of the UEFA Conference League knockout phase playoffs on Thursday. The two sides met in the first leg in Ghent last week and Betis registered a 3-0 away win.

Ad

The hosts registered their second 3-0 win on the spin on Sunday, defeating Real Sociedad at home in La Liga. Antony broke the deadlock in the 51st minute and substitute Marc Roca bagged a five-minute brace.

The visitors returned to winning ways after two games on Sunday with a 3-2 home triumph over Beerschot in the Belgian Pro League. Tsuyoshi Watanabe gave them an early lead in the fourth minute and Dante Vanzeir scored twice from the penalty spot in the second half.

Ad

Trending

Real Betis vs Gent Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time last week.

Betis extended their winning streak in the Conference League to three games in the first leg while the visitors suffered a second consecutive defeat.

The hosts have scored at least two goals in four games in February. De Buffalo's, meanwhile, have scored three goals apiece in two games and conceded three goals in two.

The visitors have drawn their three away games in 2025.

Real Betis were unbeaten at home in the league phase of the Conference League, with two of their three wins registered at home.

Gent saw conclusive results in their six league phase games in the Conference League, with three wins and three losses apiece.

The visitors have won just one of their seven meetings against Spanish teams, with that triumph being registered at home in the UEFA Champions League in 2015.

The hosts had the joint-best defensive record in the league phase of the Conference League, conceding five goals in six games.

Ad

Real Betis vs Gent Prediction

Los Verdiblancos have registered two wins on the trot while keeping clean sheets and will look to extend their winning streak to three games. They have suffered one loss in their last 11 home games, though they have registered five wins in that period.

Manuel Pellegrini will be without the services of Giovani Lo Celso, Marc Roca, and Ángel Ortiz after they picked up injuries against Real Sociedad on Sunday. Héctor Bellerín and Pablo Fornals are long-term absentees. William Carvalho is back in training after five months but is not yet an option for this match.

Ad

De Buffalo's have won two of their last eight games across all competitions, with both registered at home. They have won just one of their last 14 away games with seven ending in draws. They have lost their three away games in the Conference League this season, failing to score in the last two.

Betis have seen an upturn in form, scoring 10 goals in their last four games. They went unbeaten at home in the league phase of the Conference League this season and should be able to register a comfortable win.

Ad

Prediction: Real Betis 2-0 Gent

Real Betis vs Gent Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Betis to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - No

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback