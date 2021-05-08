Real Betis vs Granada prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Real Betis are set to play host to Granada at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Monday for their latest La Liga game.

Real Betis come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Sergio Gonzalez's Real Valladolid last Sunday at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla. A second-half goal from Spanish forward Aitor Ruibal for Real Betis was cancelled out by a goal from Israeli striker Shon Weissman for Real Valladolid.

Granada, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Alvaro Cervera's Cadiz last Sunday at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes. A first-half goal from Spanish forward attacker Ruben Sobrino, on loan from Valencia, secured the win for Cadiz. Granada had experienced striker Roberto Soldado sent off in the second-half.

Real Betis vs Granada Head-to-Head

In 17 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Real Betis have won six games, lost seven and drawn four.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in La Liga, with Granada beating Real Betis 2-0. A first-half brace from former Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur striker and Spain international Roberto Soldado sealed the deal for Granada.

Real Betis form guide in La Liga: D-D-D-D-D

Granada form guide in La Liga: L-W-L-W-W

Real Betis vs Granada Team News

Real Betis

Real Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini will be unable to call upon the services of goalkeeper Dani Martin. There are doubts over the availability of right-back Martin Montoya, midfielder Victor Camarasa and young Mexican winger Diego Lainez. France international Nabil Fekir and centre-back Aissa Mandi are both suspended.

Injured: Dani Martin

Doubtful: Diego Lainez, Martin Montoya, Victor Camarasa

Suspended: Nabil Fekir, Aissa Mandi

😊😊😊😊😊@vicama8 is training with the team again! pic.twitter.com/a4bqTwrYor — Real Betis Balompié (@RealBetis_en) May 6, 2021

Granada

Meanwhile, Granada will be without Colombian centre-back Neyder Lozano and midfielder Luis Milla. There are doubts over the availability of centre-back Jesus Vallejo, Portuguese goalkeeper Rui Silva, Brazilian winger Kenedy and left-back Carlos Neva. Veteran striker Roberto Soldado is suspended.

Injured: Neyder Lozano, Luis Milla

Doubtful: Rui Silva, Jesus Vallejo, Carlos Neva, Kenedy

Suspended: Roberto Soldado

Real Betis vs Granada Predicted XI

Real Betis Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Claudio Bravo, Emerson Royal, Marc Bartra, Victor Ruiz, Juan Miranda, Guido Rodriguez, Andres Guardado, Cristian Tello, Sergio Canales, Aitor Ruibal, Borja Iglesias

Granada Predicted XI (4-3-3): Aaron, Dimitri Foulquier, German Sanchez, Nehuen Perez, Quini, Yangel Herrera, Maxime Gonalons, Angel Montoro, Antonio Puertas, Jorge Molina, Darwin Machis

Real Betis vs Granada Prediction

Real Betis are currently 7th in La Liga, five points behind 5th-placed Real Sociedad who have played a game more. Manuel Pellegrini will be missing some key personnel in defence and attack, namely Aissa Mandi and Nabil Fekir, and it will be interesting to see how they cope without their presence.

Granada, on the other hand, are 8th in the league table, six points behind Real Betis. They have impressed under the management of Diego Martinez, with Venezuelan midfielder Yangel Herrera, on loan from Manchester City, doing especially well.

A close match is on the cards, and a draw seems to be an ideal result.

Prediction: Real Betis 1-1 Granada

Also Read: 5 youngest managers in Premier League history