Real Betis vs HJK Prediction and Betting Tips | November 3, 2022

Real Betis will host HJK at the Benito Villamarin Stadium in their final Group C game of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (November 3).

HJK, who have picked up only one point, will seek to end their three-game losing streak and bow out of the competition on a high.

Betis, meanwhile, returned to winning ways in La Liga, seeing off Real Sociedad 2-0 away at the weekend.

Before that, they were on a run of four away games without a win in the league, losing and drawing twice apiece.

Betis will turn their attention to the Europa League, where they have enjoyed an unbeaten campaign, sitting atop Group C with 13 points from five games.

Meanwhile, HJK failed to arrest their slump, as they fell to a 2-1 loss against AS Roma on matchday five. The Finnish outfit have now lost their last three games, scoring once and conceding five.

HJK are rock bottom in Group C of the Europa League after managing just one point from five games.

Real Betis vs HJK Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between the two teams, with Betis claiming a 2-0 victory in September’s reverse fixture.

Betis are one of six teams yet to lose in the Europa League this season, claiming four wins and a draw in five games.

HJK are on a run of three defeats since a 1-0 victory over FC Haka on October 9.

Betis are unbeaten in all but one of their eight games across competitions, with a 2-1 loss against Atletico Madrid on October 23 being the exception.

HJK have lost three of last four away games, scoring twice and conceding eight.

Real Betis vs HJK Prediction

While HJK will look to end their poor run of results, they face a rampant Betis side who have enjoyed a superb Europa League campaign. The La Liga side should come out on top and heap more misery on the floundering visitors.

Prediction: Real Betis 2-0 HJK

Real Betis vs HJK Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Betis

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of Betis’ last seven games.)

Tip 3: First-half winners - Betis (HJK have trailed at half-time in four of their last five games.)

Poll : 0 votes