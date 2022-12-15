Real Betis vs Inter Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th December 2022

Real Betis are set to play Inter Milan at the Estadio Benito Villamarín on Saturday in a friendly game.

Real Betis come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Erik ten Hag's Manchester United in their most recent friendly game. A goal from French forward Nabil Fekir secured the win for Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, beat Matthias Jassle's Red Bull Salzburg 4-0 in a friendly game. A brace from Armenian attacker Henrikh Mkhitaryan, as well as goals from veteran centre-back Francesco Acerbi and young Argentine forward Valentin Carboni, sealed the deal for Simone Inzaghi's Inter Milan.

Real Betis vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Milan have faced Real Betis once in a friendly encounter, with the Italian side emerging victorious.

Spanish striker Borja Iglesias has scored eight goals in 12 league starts for Real Betis this season.

Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez has registered 10 goal contributions in 14 league starts for Inter Milan.

Turkish midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu has made six goal contributions in the league for Inter Milan.

Italian midfielder Nicolo Barella has 10 goal contributions in 15 starts for Inter Milan in Serie A.

Real Betis vs Inter Milan Prediction

Real Betis are currently sixth in La Liga, two points behind third-placed Real Sociedad. Manager Manuel Pellegrini, a Premier League winner with Manchester City, has done a commendable job at the helm for the Spanish side since joining the club in 2020.

Striker Borja Iglesias was expected to be included in Spain's squad for the World Cup after a strong start to the season. However, the 29-year old was left out. They could potentially have a World Cup winner in their midst soon, with centre-back German Pezzella being a member of Argentina's World Cup squad.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, are fifth in the league after a slow start to their league campaign. They are currently 11 points behind league leaders Napoli. Striker Romelu Lukaku had minimal involvement during the first half of the season due to injury issues, and the 29-year old will be expected to hit the ground running during the second half.

Star striker Lautaro Martinez has endured a disappointing World Cup, with the 25-year-old now seen as an option off the bench following some stellar performances from Manchester City's Julian Alvarez.

Inter Milan to win this game here.

Prediction: Real Betis 1-2 Inter Milan

Real Betis vs Inter Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Milan

Tip 2: Game to have over / under 2.5 goals - over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Real Betis to score first - Yes

