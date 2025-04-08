Real Betis vs Jagiellonia Bialystok Prediction and Betting Tips | April 10th 2025

Real Betis will welcome Jagiellonia Bialystok to Estadio Benito Villamarín in the first leg of the UEFA Conference League quarterfinals on Thursday. Betis overcame Vitoria Guimaraes 6-2 in the previous outing, and Bialystok defeated Cercle Brugge 3-2 on aggregate.

Ad

The hosts are unbeaten in their last eight games in all competitions, recording six wins. Their winning streak was halted after four games last week, as they were held to a 1-1 away draw at Barcelona in La Liga. They conceded in the seventh minute, and Natan, assisted by Giovani Lo Celso, leveled the score 10 minutes later.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last two games and drew their Ekstraklasa home meeting against Piast Gliwice last week. They have registered two wins and suffered two losses in their last five games in all competitions.

Ad

Trending

Real Betis vs Jagiellonia Bialystok Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

Betis are back in the quarterfinals of a European competition for the first time in 27 years, while Bialystok will play in the quarterfinals for the first time in history.

The visitors will meet a Spanish team for the first time in a competitive match.

Betis met Legia Warsaw in the group stage, their first meeting against a Polish side, and suffered a 1-0 away loss.

Real Betis have lost just one of their last 13 games in all competitions, with that loss registered at home against Gent in the Conference League.

Jagiellonia Bialystok have lost three of their last five away games and have failed to score in the last two.

Betis have scored at least two goals in five of their last seven home games.

The visitors have seen under 2.5 goals per match in six of their last eight games in all competitions.

Ad

Real Betis vs Jagiellonia Bialystok Prediction

Los Verdiblancos head into the match on an eight-game unbeaten streak, scoring 17 goals, and will look to continue that form here. They have won four of their last six games in the Conference League and have also kept clean sheets in these wins.

Abde Ezzalzouli was injured during the international break and is a confirmed absentee for Manuel Pellegrini. Isco Alarcón and Pablo Fornals trained separately from the squad and will face late fitness tests.

Ad

Jaga have been slightly inconsistent recently, with two wins, two losses, and a draw in their last five games. They have won just one of their last four away games, failing to score in two.

Betis have been in good touch recently and, considering their home advantage, we back them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Real Betis 2-1 Jagiellonia Bialystok

Real Betis vs Jagiellonia Bialystok Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Betis to win

Ad

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More