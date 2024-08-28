Real Betis vs Kryvbas Prediction and Betting Tips | August 29th 2024

Real Betis will invite Kryvbas to Estadio Benito Villamarín in the second leg of the UEFA Conference League qualifying playoffs on Thursday. The two teams met in Slovakia in the first leg last week, with Betis recording a 2-0 win.

The hosts extended their unbeaten start to the 2024-25 season to three games on Sunday as they played out a goalless draw against Deportivo Alaves in La Liga. Manuel Pellegrini started Ezequiel Ávila and Rodri, the goalscorers from the first leg, from the bench in the league match.

The visitors played out a 1-1 draw against Inhulets' in the Ukrainian Premier League on Sunday, which was their first stalemate of the season.

Real Betis vs Kryvbas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time last week. Betis recorded an away win and the visitors will look to return the favor in this match.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last five games in European qualifiers, recording four consecutive wins.

The hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten record this season, keeping two clean sheets in three games.

The visitors have just one win in their last six games in all competitions, suffering four losses while failing to score in three games.

Real Betis have won just one of their last six competitive games in all competitions. They have failed to score in three games while keeping three clean sheets.

Kryvbas have suffered defeats in their three games in European qualifiers this season, failing to score in two.

The visitors have registered just two wins in all competitions this season, with one of them coming away from home.

Betis have just one win in their three games in the Conference League, including qualifiers.

Real Betis vs Kryvbas Prediction

Los Verdiblancos have enjoyed an unbeaten run in all competitions this season, with two games ending in draws. They have kept clean sheets in their last two games and will look to build on their defensive form.

Pellegrini made as many as seven changes to the starting XI in their La Liga meeting against Alaves and is again expected to make some changes here. Nabil Fekir is on his way out of the club while Marc Bartra and Chimy Ávila will not play due to minor injuries.

Kryvbas have endured a poor run of form recently, with just one win in their last six games. They have failed to score in three games in that period, which is a cause for concern. One confirmed change in their starting XI will be the striker Prince Kwabena Adu, who is suspended due to yellow card accumulation.

Considering the current form of the two teams and home advantage for Betis, the hosts are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Real Betis 2-1 Kryvbas

Real Betis vs Kryvbas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Betis to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Abde Ezzalzouli to score or assist any time - Yes

