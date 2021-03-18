Real Betis vs Levante prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back in action this weekend as Real Betis lock horns with Levante in a crucial league fixture at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Friday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want all three points from this fixture.

Levante are in ninth place in the La Liga standings at the moment and have been fairly inconsistent in recent weeks. The away side edged local rivals Valencia to a 1-0 victory last weekend and will want a similar result from this match.

Real Betis, on the other hand, find themselves in sixth place in the league table and have been impressive over the past month. The Andalusian outfit suffered a 1-0 defeat against Sevilla last week and will look to bounce back in this fixture.

Real Betis vs Levante Head-to-Head

Levante have a slight edge over Real Betis as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won nine games out of a total of 20 matches played between the two teams. Real Betis have managed eight victories against Levante and will want to level the playing field this weekend.

The reverse fixture between the two teams took place in December last year and ended in an exhilarating 4-3 victory for Levante. Both teams suffered a series of defensive lapses on the day and will need to be more robust this weekend.

Real Betis form guide in La Liga: L-W-W-W-W

Levante form guide in La Liga: W-L-D-W-D

Real Betis vs Levante Team News

Marc Bartra might not feature in this game

Real Betis

Victor Camarasa and Dani Martin are nursing injuries at the moment and will be unable to feature in this match. Marc Bartra is also carrying a knock and remains a doubt ahead of this game.

Injured: Victor Camarasa, Dani Martin

Doubtful: Marc Bartra

Suspended: None

Levante need to win this game

Levante

Jose Campana and Gonzalo Melero are currently recovering from injuries and have been ruled out of this fixture. Nemanja Radoja and Sergio Postigo also have fitness concerns and might not play a part against Real Betis.

Injured: Jose Campana, Gonzalo Melero

Doubtful: Nemanja Radoja, Sergio Postigo

Suspended: None

Real Betis vs Levante Predicted XI

Real Betis Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joel Robles; Alex Moreno, Victor Ruiz, Aissa Mandi, Emerson; Guido Rodriguez, Sergio Canales; Cristian Tello, Nabil Fekir, Aitor Ruibal; Loren Moron

Levante Predicted XI (4-4-2): Aitor Fernandez; Carlos Clerc, Ruben Vezo, Oscar Duarte, Jorge Miramon; Jorge de Frutos, Rober Pier, Mickael Malsa, Jose Luis Morales; Dani Gomez, Roger Marti

Real Betis vs Levante Prediction

Real Betis have been exceptional this season and will be intent on securing European qualification in the coming weeks. With the likes of Nabil Fekir and Loren Moron in their ranks, the Andalusians have the firepower to take the league by storm.

Levante have also been impressive this season and have a point to prove going into this game. Real Betis have better players in their ranks, however, and should be able to take all three points away from this fixture.

Prediction: Real Betis 2-1 Levante

