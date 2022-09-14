Real Betis vs Ludogorets prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2022–23 

Real Betis will host Ludogorets at the Benito Villamrin on Thursday evening in their second group game of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League campaign.

The La Liga side have enjoyed a solid start to their season. They picked up a 2-0 win over HJK in their continental opener last week, with Willian Jose scoring a brace for Los Verdiblancos.

Real Betis sit atop the group standings with maximum points and will be looking to pick up a second consecutive win this week.

Ludogorets have also kicked off their campaign in strong fashion and secured maximum points in their first Europa League game. They beat Jose Mourinho's Roma 2-1, with Cauly Oliveira scoring the game's opener midway through the second half and Nonato coming off the bench to score the winner.

The Bulgarian club are enjoying a brilliant run of form and will be looking to continue that this week.

Real Betis vs Ludogorets Head-to-Head

Thursday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between Real Betis and Ludogorets. The visitors have had six meetings against Spanish opponents and have lost all six games, most recently suffering a 7-0 aggregate defeat to Espanyol in the 2019-20 season.

Real Betis Form Guide (All Competitions): W-W-L-W-W

Ludogorets Form Guide (All Competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Real Betis vs Ludogorets Team News

Real Betis

Juanmi and Victor Ruiz both came off injured against HJK last week and are set to miss out on Thursday's game as a result. Victor Camarasa and Nabil Fekir are both injured as well and will not feature for the hosts.

Injured: Victor Camarasa, Nabil Fekir, Juanmi, Victor Ruiz

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ludogorets

Claude Goncalves is injured and will not play this week. All other players are fit and available for selection for manager Ante Simundza.

Injured: Claude Goncalves

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Betis vs Ludogorets Predicted XI

Real Betis Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Claudio Bravo; Juan Miranda, Edgar Gonzalez, Luiz Felipe, Aitor Ruibal; William Carvalho, Paul Akouokou; Luiz Henrique, Joaquin, Rodri Sanchez; Willian Jose

Ludogorets Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sergio Padt; Cicinho, Anton Nedyalkov, Olivier Verdon, Aslak Fonn Witry; Cauly Oliveira, Jakub Piotrowski, Show; Kiril Despodov, Bernard Tekpetey, Igor Nascimento

Real Betis vs Ludogorets Prediction

Real Betis are on a run of back-to-back victories and have won all but one of their six games across all competitions this season. They have won their three games on home turf this season without conceding any goals and will be looking to continue that streak on Thursday.

Ludogorets have won their last five games on the bounce and are unbeaten in their last eight. The gulf in class and quality between the two sides could, however, see the Spanish outfit win here.

Prediction: Real Betis 2-1 Ludogorets

