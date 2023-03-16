Real Betis vs Manchester United: 3 key battles to look out for | UEFA Europa League 2022-23 

Real Betis will host Manchester United in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League round of 16. The game is scheduled to be played at the Benito Villamarín Stadium on Thursday (March 16). The Red Devils won the first leg 4-1 at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have been quite shaky in recent weeks, winning only two of their last five games across all competitions.

Real Betis have won three out of their last five games across all competitions going into this encounter.

On that note, here are three key individual battles that could determine the outcome of this encounter.

Without further ado, let's look at them.

#3 Bruno Fernandes vs William Carvalho

Manchester United v Real Betis: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Europa League 2022-23 campaign

Arguably one of the finest and most creative midfielders in Europe, Bruno Fernandes is sharp and his attacking intuition has been outstanding. His attacking brilliance has seen him register four goal contributions in nine UEFA Europa League appearances this season.

Monitoring his movements in attack is a tough task as his vision from range is also outstanding. It was evident in Manchester United's first leg as he scored a goal and registered an assist.

This is a clear indication that his fellow compatriot William Carvalho will have his work cut out. However, Carvalho is defensively alert and his ability to stabilize the midfield is immense. Hence it remains to be seen if he will keep Fernandes under wraps.

#2 Borja Iglesias vs Lisandro Martinez

Real Betis v AS Roma: Group C - UEFA Europa League 2022-23 campaign

Despite not registering a goal in the UEFA Europa League this season, Iglesias remains a force to be reckoned with. Iglesias has netted 11 goals and registered five assists in 30 appearances this season.

Monitoring his movements in attack is tough as his finishing prowess and vision in front of goal are outstanding.

To silence Iglesias, Martinez will have to be sharp and defensively alert. However, Martinez's presence has enhanced Manchester United's defense this season and he's definitely a perfect match for Iglesias in this clash.

#1 Marcus Rashford vs Luiz Felipe

Manchester United v Real Betis: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Europa League 2022-23 campaign

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford is currently one of Europe's most in-form forwards in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign.

The Englishman has netted five goals and registered two assists in seven Europa League appearances this season. What makes him key in this game is his finishing prowess, which has been immense in recent months.

His electrifying pace, immense dribbling prowess, and finishing ability are all stellar.

Felipe, on the other hand, has been defensively sharp and robust this season, and keeping tabs on Rashford remains his primary assignment.

Poll : 0 votes