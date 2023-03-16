Real Betis vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th March 2023

The UEFA Europa League returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Real Betis take on Erik ten Hag's Manchester United side in an important clash at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Thursday.

Real Betis vs Manchester United Preview

Manchester United are currently in third place in the Premier League standings and have shown tremendous improvement this season. The Red Devils were held to a disappointing 0-0 stalemate in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Real Betis, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the La Liga table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Andalusian outfit played out a 1-1 draw against Villarreal last week and has a point to prove in this match.

Real Betis vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The only meeting between the two teams took place in the first leg last year and ended in a comfortable 4-1 victory for Manchester United.

Real Betis have not played a home game in Europe since a 1-0 victory against Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League in 2005.

Manchester United have played their last six European away games in Spain and have are unbeaten in their last four such matches.

Real Betis have progressed from only one of their four knock-out ties in Europe where they suffered defeat in the first leg.

Since the 2013-14 season, no team in the UEFA Europa League has lost a knock-out tie after taking a first-leg lead of three goals or more.

Marcus Rashford has scored 24 goals in Europe for Manchester United and could become only the sixth player to hit the 25-goal mark for the club.

Real Betis vs Manchester United Prediction

Manchester United have grown in stature under Ten Hag and will be intent on winning silverware this season. Marcus Rashford has come into his own this season and will look to add to his goal tally this week.

Real Betis can pack a punch on their day but were thoroughly outplayed in the first leg. Manchester United are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Betis 1-3 Manchester United

Real Betis vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Marcus Rashford to score - Yes

