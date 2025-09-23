Real Betis vs Nottingham Forest Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th September 2025

The UEFA Europa League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Nottingham Forest lock horns with Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis side in an important encounter at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Wednesday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Ad

Real Betis vs Nottingham Forest Preview

Nottingham Forest are currently in 15th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Burnley last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Real Betis, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the La Liga table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Andalusian hosts eased past Real Sociedad by a comfortable 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Ad

Trending

Real Betis vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The only match played out between Real Betis and Nottingham Forest took place in a friendly encounter in July 2018 and ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for Real Betis. Nottingham Forest have never defeated Real Betis on the European stage.

Real Betis have lost seven of their last nine matches against opponents from England in major European competitions, with their most recent such defeat coming against Chelsea in the UEFA Conference League final this year.

Nottingham Forest's only match against an opponent from Spain in a major European competition took place in the Fairs Cup in the 1961-62 season and ended in a 7-1 defeat against Valencia.

Real Betis have lost only one of their last 18 home games in the group stages of major European competitions.

Ad

Real Betis vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Real Betis have made a robust start to their league campaign and have a point to prove going into this game. Cucho Hernandes and Pablo Fornals can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this week.

Nottingham Forest are yet to hit their stride this season and will need to be at their best in this match. Real Betis are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Ad

Prediction: Real Betis 2-1 Nottingham Forest

Real Betis vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Betis to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Nottingham Forest to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More