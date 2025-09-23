Real Betis vs Nottingham Forest Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th September 2025

The UEFA Europa League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Nottingham Forest lock horns with Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis side in an important encounter at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Wednesday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
Real Betis vs Nottingham Forest Preview
Nottingham Forest are currently in 15th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Burnley last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.
Real Betis, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the La Liga table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Andalusian hosts eased past Real Sociedad by a comfortable 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.
Real Betis vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The only match played out between Real Betis and Nottingham Forest took place in a friendly encounter in July 2018 and ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for Real Betis. Nottingham Forest have never defeated Real Betis on the European stage.
- Real Betis have lost seven of their last nine matches against opponents from England in major European competitions, with their most recent such defeat coming against Chelsea in the UEFA Conference League final this year.
- Nottingham Forest's only match against an opponent from Spain in a major European competition took place in the Fairs Cup in the 1961-62 season and ended in a 7-1 defeat against Valencia.
- Real Betis have lost only one of their last 18 home games in the group stages of major European competitions.
Real Betis vs Nottingham Forest Prediction
Real Betis have made a robust start to their league campaign and have a point to prove going into this game. Cucho Hernandes and Pablo Fornals can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this week.
Nottingham Forest are yet to hit their stride this season and will need to be at their best in this match. Real Betis are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Real Betis 2-1 Nottingham Forest
Real Betis vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Real Betis to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Nottingham Forest to score first - Yes