Real Betis vs Osasuna Prediction and Betting Tips | May 11th 2025

Real Betis will entertain Osasuna at Estadio Benito Villamarín in La Liga on Sunday. Betis are sixth in the standings with 57 points, four fewer than Athletic Bilbao, and are still hopeful of securing a top-four finish. The visitors are in 11th place with 44 points and have a very slim chance of securing a European spot next season.

The hosts have enjoyed a good run of form and are unbeaten in their last six games, recording four wins. They made it three wins on the trot in La Liga last week, recording a 2-1 away win over Espanyol. Late goals from Giovani Lo Celso and Antony helped them register a comeback win.

They met Fiorentina in the second leg of the UEFA Conference League semifinal on Thursday and were held to a 2-2 draw. The match went into extra time and Abde Ezzalzouli scored the equalizer in the 97th minute as Betis progressed to their first-ever European final 4-3 on aggregate.

Gorritxoak saw their unbeaten streak end after five games last week as they fell to a 4-2 away loss to Valencia. Rubén García Santos and Aimar Oroz were on the scoresheet in the second half.

Real Betis vs Osasuna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 77 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 40 wins. Gorritxoak have 26 wins and 11 games have ended in draws.

Real Betis extended their winning streak against the visitors to three games with a 2-1 away win in the reverse fixture in October.

Osasuna have recorded just one win in their last 12 La Liga away games.

The visitors have drawn more games in La Liga this season (14) than any other team.

Real Betis vs Osasuna Prediction

Los Verdiblancos head into the match on a six-game unbeaten streak and have scored 15 goals in these games. They have won five of their last six La Liga home games and have registered six consecutive wins at home in league meetings against the visitors.

Manuel Pellegrini will be without the services of Héctor Bellerín, who was injured against Fiorentina earlier this week. Diego Llorente, Marc Roca, and Chimy Ávila continue to be sidelined with injuries.

Gorritxoak suffered a defeat after three consecutive wins last week and will look to bounce back here. Just two of their 10 wins in La Liga this season have been registered away from home.

Jon Moncayola is the only confirmed absentee for the visiting side.

Betis have seen an uptick in form and, considering their impressive home record in this fixture, we back Los Verdiblancos to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Real Betis 2-1 Osasuna

Real Betis vs Osasuna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Betis to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

