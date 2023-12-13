Real Betis vs Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | December 14th 2023

Real Betis will invite Rangers to the Estadio Benito Villamarín in their final group-stage match of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

The hosts are at the top of the Group C table and need just a point from the match to ensure a place in the knockout round playoffs. A win will confirm a direct spot for them in the round of 16.

The visitors are in second place in the group standings and this is a must-win match for them. Sparta Praha are in third place and trail the visitors by just one point, so they will finish second if they register a win over Aris Limassol and Rangers drop points in this match.

Betis played out a 1-1 draw against Real Madrid in La Liga on Saturday while the visitors recorded a comfortable 3-1 win over Dundee thanks to first-half goals from Cyriel Dessers, James Tavernier, and Abdallah Sima.

Real Betis vs Rangers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for just the second time. They met in the campaign opener in September, with the visitors recording a 1-0 win.

The hosts have met Scottish teams just three times in all competitions, suffering two losses and recording one win.

The visitors have met Spanish teams 27 times in all competitions, recording just five wins.

Real Betis have suffered just one defeat in their last 17 games across all competitions, with that loss coming in their away meeting against Sparta Praha in the Europa League last month.

Rangers head into the match on a 13-game unbeaten run in all competitions, recording 10 wins.

Both teams have conceded four goals in five games in the Europa League thus far, with the hosts outscoring the visitors 7-5 in these games.

Real Betis vs Rangers Prediction

Los Verdiblancos have enjoyed an unbeaten run at home across all competitions this season and are strong favorites. They have a 100% record at home in the Europa League, scoring six of their seven goals coming in two home games.

Manuel Pellegrini has a few absentees for this match as Youssouf Sabaly, Nabil Fekir, Guido Rodríguez, Marc Bartra, Claudio Bravo, and Luiz Henrique are sidelined through injuries. William Carvalho is back in full training and should start here after missing out narrowly against Real Madrid.

The Gers have enjoyed a great run of form recently and have won four of their last five away games. Interestingly, they have just one win in their last 12 away games in the Europa League and might struggle here.

They are winless in away meetings against Spanish teams, earning just three points from 13 games, which is a cause for concern. Philippe Clement has enjoyed an undefeated start to his reign as club manager, recording nine wins in 12 games.

Danilo and Tom Lawrence are confirmed absentees for the visitors with knee and muscle injuries respectively while Nico Raskin, Ryan Jack, and Scott Wright are doubts.

The hosts have a few injury concerns which might impact their performance. Though the visitors have registered three consecutive wins, they have a winless record in away games against Spanish teams.

With that in mind and considering the goalscoring form of the two teams, a low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Real Betis 1-1 Rangers

Real Betis vs Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Abdallah Sima to score or assist any time - Yes