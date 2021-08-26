Real Betis vs Real Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Real Madrid feature in another important La Liga fixture this weekend as they travel to Andalusia to take on Real Betis at the Benito Villamarin Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have endured mixed starts to their league campaigns and will need to step up this weekend.

Real Betis have punched above their weight over the past year and managed a sixth-place finish last season. The hosts are yet to win a game this season, however, and will need to be at their best against a formidable opponent.

Real Madrid missed out on the La Liga title last season and will have to work hard to reclaim their crown in the coming months. Los Blancos were held to a 3-3 draw by Levante in their previous game and will want to bounce back in this fixture.

Real Betis vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head

Real Madrid have an impressive record against Real Betis and have won 23 out of 41 matches played between the two teams. Real Betis have managed only seven victories against Real Madrid and have a point to prove on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in April this year and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Real Madrid were well below their best on the day and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Real Betis form guide in La Liga: D-D

Real Madrid form guide in La Liga: D-W

Real Betis vs Real Madrid Team News

Real Betis have an impressive squad

Real Betis

Youssouf Sabaly and Diego Lainez are currently injured and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Alex Moreno is also carrying a knock and might not be available for selection.

Injured: Diego Lainez, Youssouf Sabaly

Doubtful: Alex Moreno

Suspended: None

Real Madrid need to win this game

Real Madrid

With Luka Modric and Toni Kroos both injured, the likes of Federico Valverde and Isco will have to step up in midfield. Ferland Mendy is also struggling with his fitness and has been ruled out of this match.

Injured: Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Ferland Mendy, Dani Ceballos

Doubtful: Nacho

Suspended: None

Real Betis vs Real Madrid Predicted XI

Real Betis Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rui Silva; Juan Miranda, Victor Ruiz, Marc Bartra, Martin Montoya; Guido Rodriguez, Andres Guardado; Sergio Canales, Juanmi, Nabil Fekir; Borja Iglesias

Real Madrid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Marcelo; Casemiro, Federico Valverde, Isco; Vinicius Junior, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema

Real Betis vs Real Madrid Prediction

Real Madrid suffered a series of defensive lapses against Levante last weekend and cannot afford a similar debacle this weekend. Carlo Ancelotti has plenty of experience on the big stage and will need to get the best out of his star-studded squad this season.

Real Betis have only managed a point apiece from both their games so far and will have to play out of their skins this weekend. While the Andalusians are capable of an upset, Real Madrid are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Real Betis 1-2 Real Madrid

