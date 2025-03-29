Real Betis vs Sevilla Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th March 2025

Spanish football is back in action with another edition of the Seville Derby this weekend as Sevilla lock horns with Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis side in a crucial La Liga encounter at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Sunday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Real Betis vs Sevilla Preview

Sevilla are currently in 11th place in the La Liga standings and have been inconsistent over the past year. The away side slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Athletic Bilbao last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Real Betis, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. The hosts edged Leganes to a narrow 3-2 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Real Betis vs Sevilla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sevilla have a good historical record against Real Betis and have won 66 out of the 142 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Betis' 40 victories.

Real Betis are winless in their 12 matches in the Seville Derby in La Liga, with their previous such victory against Sevilla in the competition coming by a 1-0 margin in 2018.

Sevilla have lost only one of their last 15 matches away from home against Real Betis in La Liga, with their only such defeat during this period coming in 2018.

Sevilla won the reverse fixture at home by a 1-0 margin last year and could complete a La Liga double over Real Betis for the first time since the 2021-22 season.

Real Betis vs Sevilla Prediction

Sevilla have shown signs of a resurgence this season and have a point to prove going into this game. Dodi Lukebakio has been impressive for the Andalusians and will look to add to his goal tally on Sunday.

Real Betis have managed to hold their own in La Liga but have struggled in this fixture in the recent past. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Real Betis 1-1 Sevilla

Real Betis vs Sevilla Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Real Betis to score first - Yes

