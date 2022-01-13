Real Betis vs Sevilla prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Del Rey 2021-22

Real Betis and Sevilla lock horns in an enticing Seville derby in the Round of 16 of the 2021-22 Copa Del Rey at Benito Villamarin Stadium on Saturday.

Los Verdiblancos made light work of Real Valladolid in the last round, winning 3-0, while the Sevillistas overcame Real Zaragoza 2-0.

Both teams have also been impressive in La Liga this season, with Julen Lopetegui's side sitting second in the table followed by their city rivals in third.

The teams have already clashed once this season in the league, with Sevilla beating Betis 2-0 at the same venue.

Could a repeat be on the cards? Or can Betis exact revenge?

Real Betis vs Sevilla Head-To-Head

Sevilla have won 23 of their last 45 derby matches against Betis, losing only seven times in the process.

Their last defeat in the Seville derby came in September 2018, going down 1-0 to Betis away from home in the league.

Real Betis Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-L-L-W

Sevilla Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-W

Real Betis vs Sevilla Team News

Real Betis

Willian Jose is unavailable for the Verdiblancos through a torn muscle while Martin Montoya is out with an Achilles tendon rupture.

Alex Moreno was sent off in their league draw with Rayo Vallecano on Sunday but his suspension doesn't apply to this competition.

Nabil Fekir and Borja Iglesias are set to start for the home side.

Injured: Willian Jose, Martin Montoya

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Sevilla

The Sevillistas also have a few casualties in Erik Lamela (shoulder) and Suso (ankle), neither of whom are likely to play a part on Saturday.

Rafa Mir is set to lead the line for the visitors.

Injured: Erik Lamela, Suso

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Real Betis vs Sevilla Predicted XI

Real Betis (4-2-3-1): Joel Robles (GK); Hector Bellerin, Marc Bartra, Edgar Gonzalez, Alex Moreno; Guido Rodriguez, William Carvalho; Aitor Ruibal, Nabil Fekir, Cristian Tello; Borja Iglesias.

Sevilla (4-3-3): Marko Dmitrović (GK); Gonzalo Montiel, Jules Koundé, Diego Carlos, Ludwig Augustinsson; Papu Gómez, Nemanja Gudelj, Ivan Rakitic; Lucas Ocampos, Rafa Mir, Óscar Rodríguez.

Real Betis vs Sevilla Prediction

It's a Seville derby in a cup game - expect sparks to fly here.

Both teams are also highly ranked in La Liga - third and second respectively, having overseen an impressive campaign.

But given Sevilla's record in the fixture and the superior quality in their squad, we're putting our money on them to win and cruise into the quarter-finals.

Prediction: Real Betis 1-2 Sevilla

Edited by Manas Mitul