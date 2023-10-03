Real Betis vs Sparta Praha Prediction and Betting Tips | October 5th 2023 

Real Betis will host Sparta Praha at the Benito Villamarin on Thursday in another round of the 2023-24 UEFA Europa League campaign.

The home side have had mixed results in La Liga this season and will hope they can find better luck on the continental stage this week. They were beaten 1-0 by Rangers in their first group game falling behind midway through the second half and failing to find a way back into the game despite some late pressure.

Real Betis sit rock-bottom in the Group C standings with zero points. They will now be looking to pick up their first continental win of the campaign when they play on Thursday.

Sparta Praha, meanwhile, are enjoying a strong run of results at the moment and will be looking to continue that streak on Thursday.

They picked up a 3-2 comeback win over Aris Limassol in their last game with Ladislav Krejci scoring a first-half brace to overturn an early deficit before Martin Vitik sealed the points for the Czech outfit midway through the second half.

Real Betis vs Sparta Praha Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between Betis and Sparta.

The home side have had four meetings against Czech opposition in European competitions winning all four games by an aggregate scoreline of 12-1.

The visitors have had 21 meetings against Spanish opposition in European competitions. They have won six of those games, drawn three times and lost the other 12.

Betis have kept just one clean sheet in their last five games across all competitions.

Sparta are the joint-highest-scoring side in the Czech top-flight this season with a goal tally of 27.

Real Betis vs Sparta Praha Prediction

Betis' latest result ended a four-game winless streak and they will be looking to kick on from that this week. They are unbeaten in their last four home matches and will be looking to extend that streak on Thursday.

Sparta, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back victories and are undefeated in their last eight games across all competitions. They have performed well on the road of late but could see defeat against significantly stronger opposition this week.

Prediction: Real Betis 1-0 Sparta Praha

Real Betis vs Sparta Praha Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Betis to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of Sparta's last five away matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the hosts' last six matches)