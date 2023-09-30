Real Betis vs Valencia Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st October 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Valencia take on Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis side in an important clash at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Sunday.

Real Betis vs Valencia Preview

Valencia are currently in eighth place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. Los Che slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Real Sociedad in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Real Betis, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and are yet to hit their stride so far this season. The Andalusian outfit played out a 1-1 draw against Granada last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Real Betis vs Valencia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Valencia have a good recent record against Real Betis and have won 28 out of the last 55 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Betis' 15 victories.

Since Manuel Pellegrini's arrival at Real Betis, the Andalusian giants have lost only one of their last six matches against Valencia in La Liga.

Real Betis have lost only two of their last seven matches at home against Valencia but did lose a league game by a 6-3 scoreline in October 2017.

After a run of five victories on the trot against teams from Andalusia in La Liga, Valencia have won only one of their last 16 such matches in the competition.

Real Betis have won only one of their last five matches at home in La Liga and played out draws in three of these games.

Real Betis vs Valencia Prediction

Real Betis are yet to hit their stride in La Liga so far this season but do have a formidable squad at their disposal. Borja Iglesias can be effective on his day and will look to make his mark this weekend.

Valencia have shown marked improvement over the past year and have a point to prove going into this game. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw on Sunday.

Prediction: Real Betis 1-1 Valencia

Real Betis vs Valencia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Valencia to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Borja Iglesias to score - Yes