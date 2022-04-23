Real Betis vs Valencia Prediction and Betting Tips - 23rd April 2022

Valencia play one of the most important fixtures of their season so far as they take on Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis outfit in the Copa del Rey final at the Estadio de la Cartuja on Saturday.

Real Betis vs Valencia Preview

Real Betis are currently in fifth place in the La Liga standings and have consistently punched above their weight over the course of the campaign. The Andalusians slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Elche in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Valencia, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. Los Che suffered a 2-0 defeat against Villarreal last week and will need to step up in this fixture.

Real Betis vs Valencia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Valencia have a good record against Real Betis and have won 27 out of 51 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Betis' 13 victories.

Real Betis have improved in recent times against Valencia and have won an impressive 11 of their last 26 matches against Los Che.

Real Betis have won three of their last five matches against Valencia in La Liga and will take plenty of heart from their recent record in this fixture.

Real Betis are winless in their last four matches against Valencia in Copa del Rey and will need to prove a point this weekend.

Both teams suffered defeats in their previous La Liga games and have plenty of work to do this weekend.

The most common result in matches between Real Betis and Valencia is a 2-1 scoreline, with nine matches ending with this result.

Real Betis vs Valencia Prediction

Real Betis have impressive players in their ranks and will need to make amends for their poor performance this week. The likes of Nabil Fekir and Sergio Canales have plenty of experience and will need to bring their skills to the fore on Saturday.

Valencia have not been at their best this season and cannot afford another poor performance this weekend. Real Betis are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Betis 3-1 Valencia

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

Real Betis vs Valencia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Betis

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Betis to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Nabil Fekir to score - Yes

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi