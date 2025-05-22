Real Betis vs Valencia Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd May 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Valencia lock horns with Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis side in an important encounter at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Friday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
Real Betis vs Valencia Preview
Valencia are currently in 12th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Athletic Bilbao last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.
Real Betis, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Andalusians slumped to a damaging 4-1 defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.
Real Betis vs Valencia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Valencia have a good recent record against Real Betis and have won 25 out of the last 48 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Betis' 14 victories.
- Valencia have conceded a total of 53 goals in their 37 matches in La Liga so far this season - only five teams have worse defensive records than Los Che in the competition this season.
- After an unbeaten run of 10 matches on the trot in La Liga, Valencia have suffered defeat in their last two matches in the competition and have lost both games by a 1-0 margin.
- Real Betis are winless in their last four matches in all competitions, with their previous victory coming by a 2-1 margin against Espanyol in a La Liga match this month.
Real Betis vs Valencia Prediction
Real Betis are in the midst of a slump at the moment and are in desperate need of a resurgence. The Andalusians have been defensively poor this season and have a point to prove going into this game.
Valencia have improved after a poor start to the season and will look to end their La Liga campaign on a strong note. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.
Prediction: Real Betis 1-1 Valencia
Real Betis vs Valencia Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No
Tip 3: Real Betis to score first - Yes