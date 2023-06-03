The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Valencia lock horns with Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis side in an important encounter at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Sunday.

Real Betis vs Valencia Preview

Valencia are currently in 15th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. Los Che were held to a 2-2 draw by Espanyol in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Real Betis, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The Andalusian outfit edged Girona to a 2-1 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Real Betis vs Valencia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Valencia have a good recent record against Real Betis and have won 24 out of the last 44 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Betis' 12 victories.

After a run of six defeats in 10 matches at home against Valencia in La Liga, Real Betis have lost only two of their last 10 such matches in the competition.

Valencia won the reverse fixture by a comprehensive 3-0 scoreline and could complete a league double over Real Betis for the first time since the 2017-18 campaign.

After a run of five victories on the trot against Andalusian teams in La Liga, Valencia are winless in their last 13 such games in the competition.

Valencia have won four of their last eight matches in La Liga - twice as many victories as they had managed in the 15 league games preceding this run.

Real Betis vs Valencia Prediction

Real Betis have been in impressive form in recent weeks and will be intent on finishing their season on a positive note. The likes of Sergio Canales and Borja Iglesias can be lethal on their day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Valencia have shown marked improvement over the past month but have a few problems to solve ahead of this game. Real Betis have been the better team this season and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Betis 3-1 Valencia

Real Betis vs Valencia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Betis

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Betis to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Borja Iglesias to score - Yes

