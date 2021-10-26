Real Betis vs Valencia prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Real Betis take on Valencia on Wednesday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Valencia are in 10th place in the La Liga standings and have been inconsistent this season. Los Che are yet to hit their stride in the league and were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw by Mallorca in their previous game.

Real Betis, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. The Andalusian outfit edged Rayo Vallecano to an important 3-2 victory over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this match.

Real Betis vs Valencia Head-to-Head

Valencia have a good record against Real Betis and have won 23 out of 40 matches played between the two teams. Real Betis have managed 10 victories against Valencia and will need to be at their best in this match.

The previous game between the two teams took place in April this year and ended in a 2-2 draw. Both teams were well below their best on the day and will need to be more robust this week.

Real Betis form guide in La Liga: W-W-L-W-W

Valencia form guide in La Liga: D-L-D-D-L

Real Betis vs Valencia Team News

Real Betis need to win this game

Real Betis

Youssouf Sabaly is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of this fixture. Victor Ruiz has effectively recovered from his knock and might not be able to feature in this game.

Injured: Youssouf Sabaly

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Valencia have a point to prove this weekend

Valencia

Cristiano Piccini is injured at the moment and will not be able to feature in this game. Thierry Correia, Toni Lato, and Koba Koindredi are carrying knocks and might not play a part against Real Betis.

Injured: Cristiano Piccini

Doubtful: Thierry Correia, Toni Lato, Koba Koindredi

Suspended: None

Real Betis vs Valencia Predicted XI

Real Betis Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Claudio Bravo; Alberto Moreno, German Pezzella, Victor Ruiz, Hector Bellerin; William Carvalho, Guido Rodriguez; Nabil Fekir, Sergio Canales, Rodrigo Sanchez; Willian Jose

Valencia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jasper Cillessen; Gabriel Paulista, Omar Alderete, Dimitri Foulquier, Jose Gaya; Hugo Guillamon, Daniel Wass, Denis Cheryshev, Carlos Soler; Goncalo Guedes, Maxi Gomez

Real Betis vs Valencia Prediction

Real Betis have shown tremendous improvement and have developed a distinct sense of purpose under Manuel Pellegrini. The Andalusians have excellent players in their ranks and will want to prove a point this week.

Valencia have struggled to make an impact this season and will need to be at their best to take something away from this fixture. Real Betis are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Betis 2-1 Valencia

