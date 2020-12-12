Real Betis vs Villarreal prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga returns to the fold this weekend as Villarreal take on Real Betis at the Benito Villamarin on Sunday. Villarreal have built an excellent squad this season and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.
Real Betis are currently in eighth place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly inconsistent this season. The Andalusian side has lost three of its last five games in the league and will need to win this match.
Villarreal are fighting for a top-four spot at the moment and are currently a point ahead of Real Madrid in the La Liga table. The Yellow Submarines were held to a 0-0 draw last weekend and cannot afford to drop points in this fixture.
Real Betis vs Villarreal Head-to-Head
Villarreal have a good record against Real Betis and have won 13 matches out of a total of 30 fixtures played between the two teams. Real Betis have managed nine victories against Villarreal and can trouble their opponents this weekend.
The previous meeting between the two teams ended in a comfortable 2-0 victory for Villarreal. Gerard Moreno scored both goals on the day and will want to make his presence felt this weekend.
Real Betis form guide in La Liga: W-L-L-L-W
Villarreal form guide in La Liga: D-D-D-W-W
Also Read: Real Sociedad vs SD Eibar prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21
Real Betis vs Villarreal Team News
Real Betis
Real Betis will have to do without Victor Camarasa and star midfielder Sergio Canales in this game. Sidnei is also carrying a knock and might be ruled out of this fixture. The talismanic Nabil Fekir has recovered from his hamstring injury and is likely to start against Villarreal.
Injured: Victor Camarasa, Sergio Canales
Doubtful: Sidnei
Suspended: None
Villarreal
Villarreal have a few injury concerns going into this game and will have to do without Alberto Moreno, Paco Alcacer, and Carlos Bacca in this fixture. Moi Gomez is also carrying a knock and remains doubtful for this game.
Injured: Carlos Bacca, Paco Alcacer, Alberto Moreno
Doubtful: Moi Gomez
Suspended: None
Real Betis vs Villarreal Predicted XI
Real Betis Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Claudio Bravo; Alex Moreno, Marc Bartra, Aissa Mandi, Emerson; Guido Rodriguez, William Carvalho; Cristian Tello, Nabil Fekir, Joaquin; Borja Iglesias
Villarreal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sergio Asenjo; Pervis Estupinan, Raul Albiol, Pau Torres, Mario Gaspar; Manu Trigueros, Vicente Iborra, Daniel Parejo; Alfonso Pedraza, Fernando Nino, Gerard Moreno
Real Betis vs Villarreal Prediction
Villarreal have improved their squad over the past few months under Unai Emery and have become a powerful force in La Liga. The likes of Gerard Moreno and Dani Parejo have led the way for Villarreal and will need to be at their best.
Real Betis have several prodigious talents of their own and have a point to prove going into this match. Villarreal have a strong team, however, and hold a slight upper hand ahead of this fixture.
Prediction: Real Betis 2-3 Villarreal
Also Read: Barcelona vs Levante prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21Published 12 Dec 2020, 03:27 IST