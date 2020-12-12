Real Betis vs Villarreal prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga returns to the fold this weekend as Villarreal take on Real Betis at the Benito Villamarin on Sunday. Villarreal have built an excellent squad this season and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Real Betis are currently in eighth place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly inconsistent this season. The Andalusian side has lost three of its last five games in the league and will need to win this match.

Villarreal are fighting for a top-four spot at the moment and are currently a point ahead of Real Madrid in the La Liga table. The Yellow Submarines were held to a 0-0 draw last weekend and cannot afford to drop points in this fixture.

The last #RealBetisVillarreal matchup ended in victory for the Yellows at the Benito Villamarín (0-2). 🟡🔵@GerardMoreno9 was the star of the show scoring a brace in Seville. ⚽⚽ pic.twitter.com/IzKV1t7h4z — Villarreal CF English (@Eng_Villarreal) December 11, 2020

Real Betis vs Villarreal Head-to-Head

Villarreal have a good record against Real Betis and have won 13 matches out of a total of 30 fixtures played between the two teams. Real Betis have managed nine victories against Villarreal and can trouble their opponents this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams ended in a comfortable 2-0 victory for Villarreal. Gerard Moreno scored both goals on the day and will want to make his presence felt this weekend.

Real Betis form guide in La Liga: W-L-L-L-W

Villarreal form guide in La Liga: D-D-D-W-W

Real Betis vs Villarreal Team News

Real Betis need a victory in this game

Real Betis

Real Betis will have to do without Victor Camarasa and star midfielder Sergio Canales in this game. Sidnei is also carrying a knock and might be ruled out of this fixture. The talismanic Nabil Fekir has recovered from his hamstring injury and is likely to start against Villarreal.

Injured: Victor Camarasa, Sergio Canales

Doubtful: Sidnei

Suspended: None

Villarreal have a few injury concerns

Villarreal

Villarreal have a few injury concerns going into this game and will have to do without Alberto Moreno, Paco Alcacer, and Carlos Bacca in this fixture. Moi Gomez is also carrying a knock and remains doubtful for this game.

Injured: Carlos Bacca, Paco Alcacer, Alberto Moreno

Doubtful: Moi Gomez

Suspended: None

Real Betis vs Villarreal Predicted XI

Real Betis Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Claudio Bravo; Alex Moreno, Marc Bartra, Aissa Mandi, Emerson; Guido Rodriguez, William Carvalho; Cristian Tello, Nabil Fekir, Joaquin; Borja Iglesias

Villarreal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sergio Asenjo; Pervis Estupinan, Raul Albiol, Pau Torres, Mario Gaspar; Manu Trigueros, Vicente Iborra, Daniel Parejo; Alfonso Pedraza, Fernando Nino, Gerard Moreno

Real Betis vs Villarreal Prediction

Villarreal have improved their squad over the past few months under Unai Emery and have become a powerful force in La Liga. The likes of Gerard Moreno and Dani Parejo have led the way for Villarreal and will need to be at their best.

Real Betis have several prodigious talents of their own and have a point to prove going into this match. Villarreal have a strong team, however, and hold a slight upper hand ahead of this fixture.

Prediction: Real Betis 2-3 Villarreal

