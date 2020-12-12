Real Sociedad vs SD Eibar prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back in action this weekend as Real Sociedad take on Basque rivals SD Eibar in an intriguing league fixture at the Anoeta on Sunday. Real Sociedad have been in excellent form this season and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Eibar have managed to exceed expectations this season and are currently in 11th place in the La Liga table. The Basque side held Valencia to a 0-0 stalemate last week and will want to pull off an upset in this game.

Real Sociedad have faced a few problems in the past few weeks but have largely been able to do well in La Liga this season. The home side has one of the best midfield line-ups in the league and will want to secure a top-four finish this season.

Real Sociedad vs SD Eibar Head-to-Head

Real Sociedad have an excellent record against Eibar and have won 10 matches out of a total of 22 matches against their local rivals. Eibar have managed only five victories against Eibar and will need to step up to the plate in this game.

The previous game between these two teams took place in March this year and ended in a narrow 2-1 victory for Real Sociedad. Willian Jose scored the winning goal on the day and will play an important role in this game.

Real Sociedad form guide in La Liga: D-D-W-W-W

Eibar form guide in La Liga: D-W-D-D-L

Real Sociedad vs SD Eibar Team News

Real Sociedad have a strong squad

Real Sociedad

Asier Illaramendi and Luca Sangalli are currently injured and will not play a part in this game. Former Manchester City midfielder David Silva has recovered from his injury and is likely to partner Mikel Merino and Martin Zubimendi in Real Sociedad's midfield.

Injured: Asier Illaramendi, Luca Sangalli

Doubtful: Mikel Oyarzabal, Miguel Angel Moya

Suspended: None

Eibar need to win this game

SD Eibar

Cote and Quique Gonzalez are currently injured for SD Eibar and will not be able to play a part against Valencia this weekend. Paulo Oliveira is back for the away side and might be able to feature against Real Sociedad this weekend.

Injured: Cote, Quique Gonzalez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Sociedad vs SD Eibar Predicted XI

Real Sociedad Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alex Remiro; Aihen Munoz, Aritz Elustondo, Robin Le Normand, Andoni Gorosabel; Mikel Merino, Martin Zubimendi, David Silva; Ander Barrenetxea, Willian Jose, Portu

SD Eibar Predicted XI (4-4-2): Marko Dmitrovic; Anaitz Arbilla, Pedro Bigas, Esteban Burgos, Rober Correa; Bryan Gil, Papakouly Diop, Edu Exposito, Takashi Inui; Yoshinori Muto, Kike Garcia

Real Sociedad vs SD Eibar Prediction

Real Sociedad have taken La Liga by storm this season but have plenty of work to do this month to maintain their hold over a top-four spot. The home side has the ideal blend of talent and experience in its ranks and is one of Spain's most well-rounded teams.

Eibar are a difficult team to break down and are likely to field a defensive line-up in this game. Real Sociedad are lethal on their day, however, and are the favourites going into this game.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 3-1 SD Eibar

