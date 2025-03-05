Real Betis vs Vitoria Guimaraes Prediction and Betting Tips | March 6th 2025

Real Betis will invite Vitoria Guimaraes to Estadio Benito Villamarín in the first leg of the UEFA Conference League round of 16 on Thursday. The visitors are in the knockout stage of a UEFA competition for the first time since 1987 after finishing second in the league phase standings. Betis defeated Gent 3-1 in the knockout phase playoffs last month.

The hosts have been in good touch recently, winning four of their last five games. They played Real Madrid in La Liga on Saturday and registered a 2-1 home win, with former Madrid star Isco scoring the decisive goal from the penalty spot in the 54th minute.

Vitoria are unbeaten in their last five games, recording two wins. They returned to winning ways after three games last week, recording a 1-0 home win over Casa Pia in the Primeira Liga, with substitute Umaro Embaló scoring the only goal of the match in the 79th minute.

Real Betis vs Vitoria Guimaraes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have met twice, with both meetings coming in the group stage of the 2013-14 UEFA Europa League campaign. Betis registered 1-0 wins in both the home and away games.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last 12 games in the Conference League, including qualifiers, recording 10 wins.

Betis have scored at least two goals in six of their last seven games in all competitions, recording five wins.

Real Betis have failed to score in just one of their last seven games in the Conference League.

Vitoria Guimaraes have lost their six away meetings against Spanish teams in UEFA competitions.

The visitors have kept clean sheets in four of their last five games across all competitions.

Vitoria are unbeaten in their last seven away games in the Conference League, recording six wins. They have scored 15 goals in these games.

Real Betis vs Vitoria Guimaraes Prediction

Los Verdiblancos have won four of their last five games, scoring 10 goals while conceding thrice. They head into the match having overcome Real Madrid 2-1 at home last week and will look to build on that form. They have kept clean sheets in three of their four Conference League games.

Marc Roca and Giovani Lo Celso are sidelined with injuries. William Carvalho and Héctor Bellerín have been given clearance to return to training but this match comes too soon for them. Vitor Roque was red-carded against Gent and will serve a suspension here.

Os Conquistadores have won two of their last 13 games across all competitions, with nine ending in draws. They were one of just two teams to go unbeaten in the league phase of the competition and will look to extend that unbeaten streak here.

Vando Félix and Filipe Relvas were not registered with UEFA for this stage of the competition, so Ricardo Ribeiro, Diogo Sousa, and Rodrigo Duarte were called up from the B team. Bruno Varela, Tiago Silva, and João Mendes could miss the second leg if they are booked here.

Betis have been in good touch recently and, considering the visitors' poor away record against Spanish teams, we back the hosts to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Real Betis 2-1 Vitoria Guimaraes

Real Betis vs Vitoria Guimaraes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Betis to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

