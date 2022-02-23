Real Betis vs Zenit St Petersburg prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

European football continues this week and will see Real Betis host Zenit St Petersburg at the Benito Villamarin on Thursday night in the playoff round for the knockout stages of the UEFA Europa League.

Real Betis came out on top in the first leg of the tie last week, winning 3-2. The end-to-end clash between the two sides saw all five goals come in the first half, with the Spanish outfit taking a two-goal lead, losing it and then going ahead once more before the halftime whistle.

Los Verdiblancos were knocked out in the round of 32 in their last Europa League appearance back in 2019 and will be looking to go further this time around.

Zenit St Petersburg, who exited the Champions League earlier this season, could find themselves off the European stage altogether after losing the reverse meeting on home turf.

The Russian outfit have lifted the Europa League trophy just once in their history. They accomplished the feat in the 2007-08 season and will need to overturn their first-leg result on Thursday to replicate similar heights.

Real Betis vs Zenit St Petersburg Head-to-Head

There have been just two meetings between Real Betis and Zenit St Petersburg, with last week's clash being the first-ever competitive game between the two clubs after they met in a friendly back in 2015.

Real Betis Form Guide (All Competitions): W-W-W-W-L

Zenit St Petersburg Form Guide (All Competitions): L-W-W-W-W

Real Betis vs Zenit St Petersburg Team News

Real Betis

Victor Camarasa and Juan Miranda are both set to miss Thursday's game due to injuries, while Paul Akouokou and Martín Montoya have both been excluded from the 24-man squad and will be absent as well.

Nabil Fekir and Sergio Canales both missed the first leg due to suspension and COVID-19 but will be with the team this week.

Injured: Victor Camarasa, Juan Miranda

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Paul Akouokou, Martin Montoya

Suspended: None

Zenit St Petersburg

The visitors will be without Dejan Lovren and Stanislav Kritsyuk on Thursday as they are both injured.

Injured: Dejan Lovren, Stanislav Kritsyuk

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Betis vs Zenit St Petersburg Predicted XI

Real Betis Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rui Silva; Héctor Bellerín, Germán Pezzella, Marc Bartra, Alex Moreno; William Carvalho, Guido Rodriguez; Sergio Canales, Nabil Fekir, Juanmi; Willian José

Zenit St Petersburg Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mikhail Kerzhakov; Vyacheslav Karavaev, Dmitri Chistyakov, Yaroslav Rakitskiy, Douglas Santos; Wendel, Wilmar Barrios; Malcom, Daler Kuzyaev, Claudinho; Artem Dzyuba

Real Betis vs Zenit St Petersburg Prediction

Real Betis have come alive this season under veteran manager Manuel Pellegrini. They have lost just one of their last 11 games across all competitions, winning nine games in that period.

Zenit St Petersburg have won just two of their last nine competitive games and could see their European campaign come to an end this Thursday.

Prediction: Real Betis 2-1 Zenit St Petersburg

