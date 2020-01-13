Real Madrid 0-0 Atletico Madrid (4-1): 5 Hits and Flops | Spanish Super Cup 2019-20

Real Madrid v Club Atletico de Madrid - Supercopa de Espana Final

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid met in a classic Madrid derby in the Spanish Super Cup final. Real Madrid came into the match on the back of a 3-1 win over Valencia in the semi-final, and Los Blancos were full of confidence before the derby. Zinedine Zidane’s team were inconsistent at the start of the season but Real Madrid have found their mojo and look as good as ever.

Atletico Madrid have been unpredictable and have had their issues in front of goal all season. With five wins in their last five games in all competitions, Diego Simeone's men have found some form and looked to get a big win over their local rivals. Los Rojiblancos booked their place in the final after a dramatic 3-2 win over Barcelona in the semi-final.

With both teams in good form, the stage was set for an epic clash between the Madrid rivals. There were chances for both teams, but even 120 minutes were not enough for any side to come away with the win as a penalty shootout was required. There was drama when Federico Valverde fouled Alvaro Morata, who was clear on goal, with the Uruguayan being sent off. Thibaut Courtois' heroics throughout the game meant that Real Madrid had once again beaten Atletico Madrid in a final.

Keeping that in mind, let us look at the hits and flops from the game:

#5) Hit - Federico Valverde

Federico Valverde is becoming better and better under Zidane

A red card towards the end of the game could not really change the fact that Federico Valverde was amazing in a tense final. The Uruguayan was effective on the ball and looked dangerous when going forward. The 21-year-old had to deal with the hard-hitting and strong midfield of rivals Atletico Madrid, and he passed with flying colours.

The young midfielder was sent off late in the game after a filthy foul on Alvaro Morata but that was a foul he just had to make. It was another amazing performance overall by Valverde, who looks to have Zinedine Zidane's trust now. The French manager is creating an incredible box-to-box midfielder.

