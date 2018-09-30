Real Madrid 0-0 Atletico Madrid: 5 Hits and Flops; La Liga

Real Madrid CF v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid played out an intense goalless affair in the Madrid derby at the Santiago Bernebau on Saturday night. Los Blancos were the far more dominant team but couldn't capitalize on their chances and had to settle for a point.

Atletico didn't seem to have any problems sitting back and defending for larger portions of the game and conclusively, looked the happier side at the final whistle as they came away with a point.

Real's poor domestic form off-late has seen them squander their chance of overtaking Barcelona in the league table. Meanwhile, Diego Simeone's side remains in fourth place on 12 points and return home next week against Real Betis.

On that note, here are the hits and flops from the game:

#5 Hit - Toni Kroos

In spite of Real Madrid failing to find the net in the derby, Toni Kroos did prove to be one of their best outfield players on the night. The German playmaker recorded the highest number of touches in the game, 119 and was very influential with his precision in passing and distribution.

Kroos didn't let the Atletico Madrid players breathe a sigh of relief as his activeness and energy in midfield made the opponents work tirelessly throughout the night. If it wasn't for the poor finishing of his teammates, the 28-year-old could have easily bagged two or three assists to his name.

Along with a few attempts at goal, Kroos played in four key passes and 11 successful long balls that included a total of 104 completed passes on the night. At the same time, the midfielder ensured to track back and help out in defence as he chipped in with a couple of neat tackles and won the ball back for his side.

