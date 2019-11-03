Real Madrid 0-0 Real Betis: 3 Talking Points | LaLiga 2019/2020

Real Madrid played a goalless stalemate with Real Betis

Real Madrid defeated Leganes with a comprehensive 5-0 home victory last time out in the league, but anyone who was expecting a repeat performance got a rude shock as they put up a listless display in a goalless stalemate with Real Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Coming up against a Real Betis side that had picked up just one victory from their last five league games, Los Blancos were expected to put their visitors to the sword, but in keeping with a recurring theme this season, they failed to play to their full potential and did not do enough to get all three points.

Here, we shall be highlighting three talking points from the LaLiga fixture.

#3 Real Madrid fail to take advantage of Barcelona's slip

Zidane could not take advantage of Barcelona's defeat

Given the spending spree Real Madrid embarked upon during the summer, it is expected that the capital side would bounce back from the shambolic display that was last season and rise back to the summit of the global game.

Zinedine Zidane stated as much and declared that Real Madrid's main objective this term is to win LaLiga.

Although the record champions have had a topsy turvy start to their campaign, they are still very much in the driving seat, as a combination of shock results and surprise teams have ensured that LaLiga is the most open it has been in years.

Heading into matchday 12, Barcelona held the advantage in the league despite having a game in hand, but the Catalans' surprise loss away to Levante earlier in the day handed the initiative to Real Madrid.

This coupled with Sevilla and Atletico Madrid's stalemate at the Estadio Sanchez Pizjuan meant that all Real needed to do was pick up a victory against Betis to steer clear of their nearest challengers on the table.

However, they failed to take advantage and despite picking up a point to move level with their arch-rivals, Real Madrid would feel like these were two dropped points and they would hope that this result does not come back to haunt them in the title race.

