Real Madrid 0-2 Real Betis: 3 flops who cost Zinedine Zidane the game

Diartano Christian FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 262 // 20 May 2019, 13:34 IST

Zidane's Real Madrid take no points home in their final La Liga game.

Real Madrid have officially closed their season in a defeat after Quique Setien's men scored 2 goals at the second half to give Real Betis the 3 points. The Los Blancos have now lost 12 games throughout their La Liga campaign, just slightly better than several mid-table teams such as 12th-placed Eibar.

Zinedine Zidane's men also managed to win just once from their last 5 La Liga matches. They even failed to score a single goal against 11th-placed Betis at Bernabeu. Overall, Betis outplayed Real Madrid from ball possession to shots on target in this closing match of La Liga. Without further ado, let's take a look at 3 flops who cost Zidane the game.

#1 Daniel Carvajal

Carvajal had an abysmal game against Real Betis.

The Spanish fullback has seen such an illustrious spell with Real Madrid after moving from Bayer Leverkusen in 2013. It was evident that the Los Blancos missed him so much when he suffered a long-term injury in October.

Unfortunately, he could not close the season on a high as he became one of the worst players against Betis. He did not contribute much in defense as Setien's men constantly roamed Real Madrid's half. He even failed to register any successful tackle and was dribbled 3 times throughout the game.

His discipline was also worrying as he has recorded 10 yellow cards in La Liga alone this campaign. He could have been booked for a hack at Junior Firpo in the first half and probably red-carded for a harsh tackle on the Betis player after the half-time. His offensive contribution was also abysmal as he failed to register a shot or key pass.

#2 Nacho Fernandez

Nacho failed to contain Real Betis attackers.

The 29-year-old has failed to put a convincing display this season. He struggled to contain Loren Moron and several other Real Betis attackers as Real Madrid crumbled in the second half. He misplaced several easy passes and was late to make challenges.

He was responsible for both of Betis's goals and could have done more to keep a clean-sheet. His failure to keeping track of Loren resulted in Betis opener at the 61st minute. He made a mistake again for not blocking Jese Rodriguez's shot, which led to the second goal. Had Keylor Navas not been present, the scoresheet might be much worse than 2-0.

#3 Marcos Llorente

Marcos Llorente failed to make an impression in the game.

The Castilla graduate has endured a torrid spell with Real Madrid as he started just 11 league games in recent 2 seasons. Numerous speculations have claimed that he is one of the sellable players at the Real Madrid squad due to his lack of playing time.

Zidane gave him a chance to impress following Casemiro's suspension for the Real Betis game. Unfortunately, he also failed to do his duty as he did not offer protection at the center of the park.

He was booked after persistent fouling and was dribbled twice during the game. He also got dispossessed several times and failed to really make an impression.