Real Madrid 1-0 Athletic Bilbao: Hits and Flops as Los Blancos go 7 points clear at the top | La Liga 2021-22

Karim Benzema scored the winner against Athletic Bilbao.
Samyak Tripathi
ANALYST
Modified Dec 02, 2021 10:45 AM IST
Listicle

Real Madrid scrapped past Athletic Bilbao as Karim Benzema's goal proved to be the difference between the two teams at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid started the game on a strong note, with Benzema looking to put his team in front. The Frenchman was rewarded for his persistence, tucking home a mishit by Luka Modric to score the opener on the cusp of half-time.

Athletic Bilbao had the better of the chances, but they failed to make them count. Inaki Williams and Raul Garcia missed quite a few easy chances in the opening half. The visitors looked sturdier in the second. But once again their poor finishing, coupled with some brave defending by Real Madrid ensured they did not take anything away from the Santiago Bernabeu.

🏁 FP: @realmadrid 1-0 @AthleticClub@Benzema 40'#Emirates | #RealMadridAthletic https://t.co/s4fZKBkdAE

On that note, here's a look at the five hits and flops in the game:

#5 Hit: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

Thibaut Courtois diverts the ball away from goal.
It was tet another brilliant performance from Thibaut Courtois. The Belgian bailed Real Madrid against Sevilla and did so yet again against Athletic Bilbao. Courtois made some key saves to cover up for the lapses of his teammates.

He made some fabulous saves in the second half to keep the Real Madrid citadel intact. Courtois's attentiveness and quick reading of the game ensured Athletic Bilbao returned empty-handed from the game.

🙌 ¡@thibautcourtois en plena acción! #RealMadridAthletic https://t.co/8mi4DabNpp

#4 Flop: Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao)

Inaki Williams tussles it out with Eder Militao.
Inaki Williams had a night to forget against Real Madrid. The Spanish international missed quite a few chances to change the dynamic of the game. He missed two absolute gifts after some shoddy defending by David Alaba and Eder Militao. Had he put those chances away, Real Madrid would have had quite an uphill task.

Williams dismantled Madrid's defensive structure on a couple of occasions, but failed to take make them count. He was also the outfield player with the least touches (37) throughout the game.

Edited by Bhargav
