Real Madrid 1-0 Getafe: Player Ratings as Los Blancos take easy win at home | La Liga 2022-23  

Real Madrid ended up comfortable 1-0 winners at home against Getafe in La Liga on Saturday, May 13.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti decided to make extensive rotations with one eye on the pivotal second-leg clash against Manchester City in the Champions League semis.

Only Thibaut Courtois, Eduardo Camavinga and Fede Valverde kept their places in the team from the lineup that drew 1-1 with the Cityzens.

It was a largely quiet first half, with neither side really threatening to score. Real Madrid came close in the 12th minute when Lucas Vazquez whipped in a great cross from the right. But it was defended before Marco Asensio could get a touch.

On the other hand, Getafe came close through Nemanja Maksimovic's shot early in the half.

It was more of the same early in the second half, with Los Blancos unable to gain any ground. A triple substitution was made on the hour mark with Luka Modric, Vinicius Junior, and Mariano Diaz coming on for Valverde, Eden Hazard, and Dani Ceballos.

The deadlock was finally broken in the 70th minute when Asensio took a shot from outside the box which crept in after a deflection.

Real Madrid almost made it 2-0 soon after, with Mariano Diaz and Vinicius combining neatly. The Brazilian winger thought he had scored but he was flagged offside.

It was a routine day at the office for the Spanish giants as they took home three comfortable points ahead of a huge matchup against Manchester City. Here are the player ratings.

Real Madrid Player Ratings

Thibaut Courtois - 7/10

The Belgian was largely untroubled for most of the game. He pulled off a good save in the second half just before the opener.

Lucas Vazquez - 7.5/10

Vazquez looked lively down the right flank. He delivered a great cross in the first half which was Real Madrid's only notable chance in the period. He also bagged an assist.

Eder Militao - 7/10

A solid outing for the Brazilian, with not much to do.

Nacho - 7/10

Nacho paired well with Militao and was instrumental in keeping the clean sheet.

Ferland Mendy - 6/10

The Frenchman played limited minutes, making his first start in a long time after a cameo appearance in El Clasico in March.

Dani Ceballos - 6.5/10

The midfielder did not have a notable impact on the game and was substituted at the hour mark for Mariano Diaz.

Aurelien Tchouameni - 8/10

The Frenchman had a strong outing, contributing in both attack and defense. He completed 97 passes at 96% accuracy to go along with his two key passes, three completed dribbles, four tackles and two interceptions.

Eduardo Camavinga - 6.5/10

Played in a more natural midfield position for the first half, Camavinga had a decent outing before reverting to left-back for the second half with the introduction of Kroos for Mendy.

Fede Valverde - 6/10

The versatile Uruguayan was deployed in the right side of a front three but was unable to pose much of a threat.

Marco Asensio - 7.5/10

Asensio initially started up top alongside Valverde and Hazard before moving to the flank in the second half. He looked good in the game, grabbing the solitary goal.

Eden Hazard - 6/10

It was a mediocre outing for Hazard who was handed a rare start in place of Vinicius Junior. He did not have much of an impact and was brought off for the Brazilian.

Substitutes

Toni Kroos - 6.5/10

Kroos had a typically comfortable outing, dictating play from midfield alongside Luka Modric after coming on for Mendy in the second half.

Luka Modric - 6.5/10

Modric provided a much-needed boost off the bench alongside Kroos.

Vinicius Junior - 7/10

Vinicius provided a spark off the bench, a big improvement over Hazard on the left. He almost bagged the second goal of the night but was flagged for offside.

Mariano Diaz - 6.5/10

Diaz looked solid in a rare appearance. He did not get many opportunities to score but put in a decent shift.

Alvaro Odriozola - N/A

The full-back came on late in the game and did not play enough minutes to deserve a rating.

Poll : 0 votes