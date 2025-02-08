Real Madrid 1-1 Atletico: Los Blancos' Player Ratings as Kylian Mbappe's second-half strike secures a point from an exciting contest | LaLiga 2024-25

Real Madrid secured a 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in LaLiga on Saturday, February 1.

As a result, the top two retain their positions. Los Blancos are first with 50 points from 23 matches, while Atletico trail them with 49 points from the same number of games.

Real Madrid made a dominant start to the contest, and as expected, kept the ball for extended spells to put Atletico on the back foot. They had 61% possession in the first half, with Dani Ceballos and Federico Valverde heavily-involved in the play. However, the visitors were given a chance to grab the lead against the run of play.

Aurelien Tchouameni appeared to have stamped Samuel Lino's foot in an attempt to win the ball and Atletico were awarded a penalty. Julian Alvarez stepped up and chipped the ball dead center of the goal as Thibaut Courtois dived towards the left side of the goal. Real Madrid kept attacking until the end of the first period but went into the break disappointed as none of their seven shots were on target.

The second half was a similar story in terms of possession as Real Madrid kept attacking and creating chances. Rodrygo and Kylian Mbappe were more involved in the attacking moves and attempted some decent shots as well. The Frenchman gave his team the perfect start to the half as he scored just five minutes after the restart. However, they were unable to capitalize on that momentum.

Jan Oblak stood tall in Atletico's goal as he made eight saves in the second half to deny the hosts having conceded already. Vinicius Junior came into the picture more as well but was often muscled off the ball as Atletico's players closed him down in pairs. Both Carlo Ancelotti and Diego Simeone made multiple changes in the late stages to try and win in at the death.

However, neither side was able to create a decent opening and the game ended in a draw. On that note, let's take a look at Real Madrid's player ratings

Real Madrid Player Ratings

Thibaut Courtois - 6.5/10

The penalty was the only shot fired on target but Courtois was unable to make a save as Alvarez scored with a Panenka.

Lucas Vazquez - 7.5/10

The Real Madrid skipper had a decent game defensively, winning two duels and making two interceptions. He was great in attack, playing four key passes to create openings for his team and also attempted one shot on target.

Aurelien Tchouameni - 7/10

Tchouameni showed his brilliance in phases but also lost possession of the ball cheaply on six occasions. He conceded the penalty which Atletico scored from, but won four duels, making one interception as well.

Raul Asencio - 7.5/10

Asencio was solid in defence as he won all five of his duels, making three clearances and two tackles.

Fran Garcia - 7/10

Garcia failed to win any of his five duels but made three clearances and three interceptions. He also played one key pass.

Federico Valverde - 7.5/10

Valverde was precise with his passing as he distributed the ball with 94% accuracy, including two key passes. He also attempted three shots but failed to hit the target.

Dani Ceballos - 8.5/10

Ceballos had a great game with the ball and completed 101 of 102 attempted passes, including two key passes. The Spaniard was also solid defensively, winning nine duels and making two interceptions.

Rodrygo - 8/10

Rodrygo had a good game as he played four key passes and two accurate crosses. His defensive work rate came through as he won six duels and made one interception.

Jude Bellingham - 6.5/10

Bellingham got into some great positions and attempted five shots, with three of those being big chances, but missed all of them. He also won nine duels.

Vinicius Junior - 7/10

Vinicius attempted three shots but two were blocked and one was tipped over the bar by Oblak. He also completed three dribbles and won four duels.

Kylian Mbappe - 7/10

Mbappe attempted three shots on target and came away with one goal. He also won five duels but was dispossessed 14 times as Atletico marked him closely.

Substitutes

Eduardo Camavinga - 6.5/10

He replaced Ceballos late in the second half but was unable to make an impact on the game.

Luka Modric - 6.5/10

He replaced Vazquez and put in a decent cameo towards the end of the game to help Real Madrid move upfield quicker.

Brahim Diaz - N/A

He played very few minutes to warrant a rating.

