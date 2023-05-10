Real Madrid 1-1 Manchester City: 5 talking points as Vinicius wonder goal cancelled out by De Bruyne thunderbolt | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

Real Madrid were pegged back by Manchester City in a 1-1 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu in the UEFA Champions League semifinals first leg on Tuesday (May 9). Vinicius Junior's first-half goal was cancelled out by Kevin De Bruyne to leave the tie finely poised ahead of the return leg at the Etihad next Wednesday.

City took the game to Real Madrid with their directness and potency but couldn't find a way past Thibaut Courtois, who denied De Bruyne and Rodri in the opening stanza. In the 36th minute, Vinicius broke the deadlock for the Whites with a superb long-range strike that gave Ederson no chance.

Having beaten City 3-1 in the same fixture last year, the holders were seemingly headed to another victory, but De Bruyne drew the visitors level with an emphatic strike midway through the second half.

Aurelien Tchouameni came close to making it 2-1 for Real Madrid late on with another spectacular shot, but Ederson palmed it away as the game ended all square.

On that note, here are the five talking points from the game:

#5 Real Madrid limited City to long-range efforts in first half

City came close but not enough to beat Madrid.

Manchester City started brightly, dominating possession and creating space down the flanks, but most of their shots were from distance. That allowed Thibaut Courtois to save them comfortably.

Ilkay Gundogan sought to try his luck from distance, but Dani Carvajal blocked it, while Kevin De Bruyne's right-footed effort from the edge of the box was saved by Courtois. Minutes later, Rodri, too, tried his luck from distance, but the Real Madrid custodian tipped it over.

The hosts were visibly set up to play on the counter, allowing City to have the ball. In fact, the Premier League holders had a staggering 72% possession in the opening 20 minutes and six shots but never had a clear opening at goal.

#4 Vinicius gives Real Madrid the lead against run of play

Sky's the limit for the Brazilian

Manchester City were the more dynamic team in the opening stanza, but it was Real Madrid who went ahead, courtesy of a wonderf strike from Vinicius.

The Brazilian, who had scored against City in the 4-3 loss at the Etihad last year, received a cut-back from Eduardo Camavinga after he pranced forward a few yards. Vinicius took the ball into his stride and whipped an unstoppable effort into the top corner, beyond Ederson's dispairing dive.

It was his 23rd strike of the season, the most he has managed in a single campaign for Real Madrid, including seven in the Champions League. That's a testament to his form and growing influence on the side.

#3 Haaland eerily quiet in maiden Real Madrid face-off

No goals for the talismanic striker on the night

Very few teams have kept Erling Haaland quiet this season, with the striker banging in 51 goals across competitions. Given Real Madrid's lackluster defence in recent outings, the Norwegian was touted to add to that tally in his first game against the Whites, but much to everyone's surprise, he fired a blank.

Much of that, though, was down to terrific defending from David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger, who followed his movements like a shadow and didn't allow Haaland enough time and space on the ball.

Alaba produced an inch-perfect sliding tackle to stop Haaland from getting a shot off in the 55th minute before Rudiger made a vital block on the City hitman in the 89th minute.

#2 De Bruyne matches Vinicius with superb strike

Cometh the hour, cometh De Bruyne

In a Champions League sem-final of this caliber, one would expect plenty of quality, and both goals in the game were certainly top-drawer.

Vinicius set the bar high with an imperious opener for Real Madrid, but De Bruyne matched it in the second half with a similarly astounding effort. After receiving a simple lay-off from Ilkay Gundogan, the Belgian sliced the ball with immaculate technique into the bottom-right corner.

Courtois, who had guarded the Real Madrid goal superbly till then, had no chance as City drew level on the night.

#1 All to play for at the Etihad

City have never lost to Madrid at the Etihad.

Real Madrid and Manchester City served up a treat at the Santiago Bernabeu with an exciting clash, but the tie remains in the balance ahead of the second leg at the Etihad next week.

With no away goal rule, De Bruyne's goal doesn't necessarily give City an advantage, but it brought the Premier League back into the tie. They will now play the return on level terms and not with a deficit.

The Sky Blues, though, will have the psychological advantage with Real Madrid winless against them at the Etihad in four previous visits. In fact, their last two games there have ended in defeats, as City beat them 2-1 in 2020 and 4-3 last year in the semifinals.

