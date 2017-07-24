Real Madrid 1-1 Manchester United (1-2 penalties): 5 Talking points

The main learnings from an interesting friendly between two of Europe's biggest clubs

@animenon19 by Anirudh Menon Top 5 / Top 10 24 Jul 2017, 16:51 IST

Anthony Martial produces a moment of magic

Result

1-1 FT (Lingard 45'+1', Casimiro (P) 69')

1-2 Penalties (Quezada; Mkhitaryan, Blind)

After a rather interesting pre-season friendly (yes, yes, it's the International Champions Cup and all that; but if you make 11 changes at halftime... it's a friendly). The Reds made it 4 wins in 4 after an abysmal penalty shootout which saw just 2 successful kicks from United and 1 from Madrid (a talking point that can be summed up in four words- EVERYONE NEEDS MORE PRACTICE).

Here's how the match unfolded

There were, however, some interesting talking points that emerged from the game:

1. Anthony Martial shows his worst; and best

In the opening ten minutes, Matteo Darmian was given the wringing of a lifetime by Messrs. Lucas Vazquez and Dani Carvajal and could be heard screaming his head out at Anthony Martial for having to fend for himself. Though the Frenchman did pick up his tracking back after that, this opening sequence showed just why Mourinho doesn't trust him for the big games - if he's on the left wing, the left-back gets virtually no protection.

Just as the clock ticked over the 45-minute mark, though, he showed why Mourinho should trust in him more. With a delicious pitter-patter switch of his feet Martial send Carvajal to fetch the morning newspaper before sashaying past Vazquez and Modric in the blink of an eye as he set up the opening goal for Jesse Lingard.

Sit back, relax and appreciate Anthony Martial's greatness. pic.twitter.com/Pooaq0aUyo — José (@MourinhoMindset) July 23, 2017

He flitted in and out of the game thereafter - if he finds more consistency, it'll be hard for Mourinho to keep him out of the side.