Real Madrid 1-1 RB Leipzig: Los Blancos' Player Ratings as Vinicius Junior's goal sends them through on aggregate | UEFA Champions League 2023-24

Real Madrid and RB Leipzig played out a 1-1 draw in their UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, March 6. The result sees the hosts advance to the quarter-finals 2-1 on aggregate.

Los Blancos entered this contest on the back of a stunning run of form. They were unbeaten in their last nine games across competitions prior to this match. In that run, Real secured six wins and one draw.

However, with two draws in their last three games, Carlo Ancelotti was hoping to get back to winning ways. They drew 2-2 at Valencia in their last league outing with the game ending under controversial circumstances. Putting that in the rear-view, Real were ready for the UCL.

Expand Tweet

Both Real Madrid and RB Leipzig made good starts to the game but there was an air of nervouseness to their play. The teams shared the ball nearly equally in the opening exchanges and looked shaky in the final third. Los Blancos had the majority of the chances but managed just one shot on target from six first-half attempts.

Meanwhile, Leipzig were no better as they misfired in the final third. Despite passing the ball well in midfield, they arrived in key positions but failed to hit the target from three attempts. The teams headed into half-time after a goalless 45 minutes.

Expand Tweet

Ancelotti made an attacking change at the interval as Rodrygo replaced Eduardo Camavinga. This allowed Real Madrid to get out of the blocks quicker and advance forward with pace. Vinicius Junior grabbed the all-important goal in the 65th minute to send the hosts 2-0 up on aggregate. Jude Bellingham provided the assist with a lovely pass.

However, RB Leipzig skipper Willi Orban had other ideas and responded just three minutes later. The Hungarian stayed forward after a set-piece and showed great determination to get on the end of David Raum's cross as he glanced his header into the net. With plenty time left to play, both managers turned to their benches.

Dani Olmo almost brought Leipzig on level terms with his effort in the 93rd minute. The Spaniard's cushioned attempt floated over Andriy Lunin and hit the top of the crossbar. That was the last notable play as RB Leipzig crashed out after a commendable performance over two legs.

That said, let's take a look at Real Madrid's player ratings.

Real Madrid Player Ratings

Andriy Lunin - 6.5/10

Lunin was not tested much by Leipzig as he made three saves throughout the game and distributed the ball with 64% accuracy.

Daniel Carvajal - 7/10

Carvajal had a good game on the right side of Real Madrid's defence. He won four duels, making three clearances, one interception and one tackle. He also played one key pass.

Antonio Rudiger - 7.5/10

Rudiger was solid in defence as he won all three of his duels, making three clearances and three blocks as well. He also played three long balls.

Nacho Fernandez - 6.5/10

Nacho had a decent game in central defence as he won two duels and made four clearances.

Ferland Mendy - 6.5/10

Mendy often drifted forward but had a subpar game in terms of duels as he won just three of nine. However, he made two clearances and one interception.

Toni Kroos - 7.5/10

The German maestro passed the ball with 93% accuracy, including nine long balls. He won eight duels, making four tackles and one interception. Kroos was booked for a foul in the second half.

Aurelien Tchouameni - 6.5/10

Tchouameni passed the ball with 98% accuracy, including one key pass and one long ball. However, he committed three fouls and was also booked for pulling Leipzig's Xavi Simons down.

Eduardo Camavinga - 7/10

Camavinga had a decent first half and distributed the ball with 92% accuracy. He also won three duels, making one clearance and one interception.

Federico Valverde - 7.5/10

Valverde had a great game on the right flank as he passed the ball with 89% accuracy, including three key passes and two long balls. The Uruguayan also won three duels, making one interception and one tackle.

Vinicius Junior - 7.5/10

Vinicius scored the all-important goal to give Real Madrid some breathing room in the closing stages. He won eight duels, completed four dribbles and also played one key pass.

Expand Tweet

Jude Bellingham - 7.5/10

Bellingham had a good game with the ball but misfired in front of goal as none of his three attempts were on target. He played a lovely pass to set up Vinicius for his goal in the second half. The Englishman also won seven duels.

Substitutes

Rodrygo - 7/10

Rodrygo played the second half and passed the ball with 86% accuracy, including two key passes. He also attempted two shots on target without any luck.

Luka Modric - 6.5/10

Modric replaced Kroos and put in a good cameo for Real Madrid towards the end of the game.

Joselu - N/A

Joselu came on late and did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating.