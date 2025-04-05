Real Madrid 1-2 Valencia: Los Blancos player ratings as late Hugo Duro strike mortally wounds title defense 

Real Madrid fell to a 2-1 loss at home to Valencia in a defeat which could derail their LaLiga title defense. The defeat hands the advantage squarely to Barcelona who have a three point advantage and a game in hand.
Vinicius Jr missed a 13th minute penalty before Mouctar Diakhaby gave the visitors the lead in the 15th minute. The Brazilian winger made amends in the second half when he converted a smart Jude Bellingham flick on in the 50th minute.
Hugo Duro decided the tie and maybe the title race in the fifth minute of added time when he headed in a Rafa Mir cross to make it 2-1.
Real Madrid player ratings
Fran Gonzalez - 5/10
The 19-year-old shot-stopper had a game to forget for the reigning European champions. He conceded twice from 0.59 xGOT faced in a game where he failed to make a save.
Lucas Vasquez - 6.5/10
The veteran Spanish defender gave a decent account of himself in the loss to Valencia. He lost six of 10 duels and made two recoveries.
Aurelien Tchouameni - 7/10
The French midfielder had a decent game deputizing at centre-back. He completed 70 of 72 passes, won nine of 10 duels, and made seven recoveries.
Antonio Rudiger - 6.5/10
The German defender won both two tackles he attempted, won five of eight duels, and made five recoveries in the match.
Fran Garcia - 7/10
The Spanish defender created two chances and made seven recoveries in the match.
Federico Valverde - 8/10
The talented Uruguayan midfielder had a solid game for Los Blancos. He completed 86 of 88 passes (the most in the match) and won four tackles from an attempted five.
Luka Modric - 8/10
The Real Madrid legend won all three tackles he attempted, made three interceptions, and created two chances against Valencia.
Brahim Diaz - 6.5/10
The Moroccan international had a decent game for the Spanish giants. He completed all 17 passes he attempted, won two free kicks, and created one chance.
Jude Bellingham - 7.5/10
Jude Bellingham had a brilliant game for the hosts and will be disappointed to lose the game. He created the most chances in the match (4) and set up Vinicius Jr to level the scoring for Real Madrid.
Kylian Mbappe - 7/10
The French star had a decent game for Real Madrid in their 2-1 defeat to Valencia. He created two chances and tested the keeper twice in the match.
Vinicius Jr - 7.5/10
The Brazilian winger had a mixed game for Los Blancos. He missed a penalty for the home side before drawing them level in the 50th minute.
Real Madrid Substitutes
Rodrygo - 6.5/10
The Brazilian star came on for 33 minutes and was decent for Los Blancos. He made three recoveries, created one chance, and tested the Valencia keeper once after coming on.
Eduardo Camavinga - NA
The French midfielder did not have enough time to affect the game for Real Madrid. He won four of seven duels and completed 17 of 19 passes.
David Alaba - NA
The Austrian defender came on late for Los Blancos and did not have enough time to help Real Madrid avoid defeat. He completed all eight passes and both duels he attempted.
Endrick - NA
‘Bobby’ came on late and did not have enough time to affect the game. He lost three of five duels in the game.
Arda Guler - NA
The Turkish forward came on late and did not have enough time to affect the game.