Real Madrid 2-0 Atletico Madrid: 5 hits and flops as Atletico's unbeaten run ends | La Liga 2020/21

Real Madrid won the bragging rights in the Spanish capital after seeing off Atletico Madrid 2-0 at home in La Liga, rounding off a crucial week on a high.

Casemiro broke the deadlock after the break. An own goal from Jan Oblak following that essentially killed the tie as a contest.

The Rojiblancos, who came into the match as the only unbeaten side in the league, rarely ever tested the hosts, mustering just a single shot on target.

They remain at the top of the table despite the loss with also a game in hand, but the reigning champions laid out a blueprint for beating Simeone's side.

Here are the hit and flop performers from the match.

Real Madrid 2-0 Atletico Madrid: 5 hits and flops

Hit: Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid)

Carvajal made an emphatic return to Madrid's XI

The right-back returned to the starting XI after a long time and put in a great shift to show Real Madrid what they've been missing all this time.

Carvajal was a persistent threat all night for Real Madrid, driving forward to link up with Vazquez, who'd been filling in for him throughout his absence, and sent really good deliveries inside the box.

Dani Carvajal joined Real Madrid at age 10.



He put them on the verge of a massive derby win 😘 pic.twitter.com/78tNoUy16n — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 12, 2020

He even scored a wonderful goal in the second half, which was, however, deemed as an 'own goal' from Jan Oblak, but either way, helped put the contest to bed.

Since the Rojiblancos barely threatened, he didn't have much to do defensively but still made five tackles and one interception. Not a bad way to return to the fold.

Flop: Luis Suarez (Atletico Madrid)

Suarez's first Madrid derby was one to forget

Suarez made a whirlwind start to his Atletico career when he netted twice and bagged an assist after coming off the bench on his debut, but since then, he has blown hot and cold.

And last night he put in arguably his weakest performance so far, struggling to even get into the match, let alone influence it.

Luis Suarez's first Madrid Derby for Atletico:



23 touches

10 passes completed

1/3 duels won

1 shot



A struggle. pic.twitter.com/HRQO5DDRwg — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 12, 2020

He looked well off the pace when the ball was kicked forward in the opening half before going completely AWOL in the second half.

Simeone's change of system too did little to extract the best out of the Uruguayan and he was taken off in the 73rd minute, capping off a dreadful evening.