Real Madrid 2-0 Atletico Madrid: Player Ratings as champions hand Rojiblancos their first league defeat of the season | La Liga 2020-21

Real Madrid put in a thumping display at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano to beat Atletico Madrid, who have had the best defence in Europe this season and came into this fixture undefeated in the 2020-21 La Liga so far.

The win was the champions' third in a row in all competitions after their abysmal showing against Shakhtar Donetsk put them on the cusp of Champions League elimination and Zinedine Zidane's position in jeopardy. Since then, Los Blancos have kept three successive clean sheets and have looked a much more cohesive unit than they did just a week ago.

With Los Blancos captain Sergio Ramos becoming the most capped player in the history of the Madrid derby, Real Madrid looked determined to take all three points against the meanest defence in La Liga this season.

Karim Benzema came close to opening the scoring with a left-footed strike before Casemiro put Real Madrid in the lead at the quarter-hour mark with a well-placed header from Toni Kroos' inch-perfect corner.

Atletico Madrid lost the midfield battle, as the Real Madrid trio of Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro overwhelmed the Rojiblancos, who were lucky to get to half-time only a goal down.

The second half saw a flurry of substitutes for the away side, as Simeone rung the changes to get his team back into the contest. However, that was not to be, and Real Madrid held firm before Dani Carvajal scored the second via Jan Oblak to seal all three points for the hosts.

In the 63rd minute of the game, Carvajal turned in an innocuous defensive clearance into one of the most spectacular goals of the season. However, that went down as an Oblak own goal, as the ball hit the Slovak's back on its way in.

The returning right-back, who became a father earlier this week, hit an absolute screamer from 25 yards, beating arguably the best keeper in the world with a sumptous half-volley.

Nevertheless, both goalkeepers had decent outings. Atletico Madrid were denied a way back into the contest, thanks to the brilliance of Real Madrid custodian Thibaut Coutois, who kept out Thomas Lemar and Luis Suarez. Oblak, on his part, also denied Real Madrid on several occasions

On that note, let us have a look at the player ratings of both teams in the absorbing contest.

Real Madrid Player Ratings:

Thibaut Courtois: 7.5/10

The big Belgian did nothing spectacular apart from a couple of saves in the second half. Nevertheless, his save off Saul in the 80th minute was arguably one of the best of his Real Madrid career, as he swatted away a certain goal-bound effort from the Atleti substitute.

Dani Carvajal: 8/10

Real Madrid celebrating Carvajal's screamer

Dani Carvajal was solid throughout the 79 minutes he was on the pitch. His goal (via Oblak) sealed Atletico's fate early in the second half, as the league leaders returned empty-handed from the home of their fierce rivals.

Carvajal also pocketed Yannik Carrasco and later Angel Correa, who had to switch over to the right-wing.

Sergio Ramos: 7.5/10

The Real Madrid captain did what he does best: dictating play from the back along with Toni Kroos.

Ramos also made sure that Joao Felix and Luis Suarez couldn't capitalise on the few occasions the Real Madrid defence slipped up. He was also a threat going forward.

Raphael Varane: 7/10

There was nothing spectacular from Raphael Varane, who dealt with Atletico Madrid's threat with relative ease. However, he did seem troubled when Lemar switched over to the left flank and Lucas Vasquez moved to right-back.

Ferland Mendy: 8/10

With 58 accurate passes at a 95% accuracy, Ferland Mendy's performance on the night was only bettered tonight by that of Toni Kroos. Mendy was also a rock defensively, winning three duels against Marcos Llorente in the first half.

Luka Modric: 7/10

Luka Modric is seemingly turning back the clock for Real Madrid, as he's becoming a more prominent figure despite his age. The Croatian veteran was one of the key players in the hosts' midfield that thwarted Atletico Madrid on the night.

Casemiro: 8/10

Casemiro's goal was a cherry on top of the shift he put in to nullify Atletico Madrid's attacking threat in the game. The Brazilian put in a top-notch performance to reinforce the fact that he's one of the best defensive midfielders in the world right now.

Toni Kroos: 9/10

Toni Kroos put in a shift defensively along with his brilliance going forward.

Toni Kroos bossed the middle of the park for Real Madrid. He completed a staggering 87 passes with a 97% accuracy whilst creating three chances, the most by any player on the pitch.

Lucas Vasquez: 7.5/10

It was another solid shift from Lucas Vasquez. He put in a tireless performance and was unlucky to be denied by a splendid Oblak save late on in the second half.

Karim Benzema: 7/10

Karim Benzema was at the forefront of some of the best moves Real Madrid made on the night. However, he couldn't convert any of them.

Real Madrid's struggles in front of goal get amplified without the Frenchman, something that was true against Atletico Madrid too. Benzema was denied by a jaw-dropping save by Oblak; nevertheless, his contribution in Real Madrid's win was massive.

Vinicius Jr: 7.5/10

Vinicius Jr was a threat on the left flank, troubling Trippier and Llorente as the young Brazilian put in a solid shift on the night.

Ratings of Real Madrid Substitutes

Rodrygo, Marco Asensio, Fede Valverde: N/A.